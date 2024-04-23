Eva Evans NYC TikTok star hangs self in suicide. Social media influencer who had over 300K followers struggled with mental health as she become a Generation Y & Z sensation. The burden of success…

A NYC influencer has died of suicide after hanging herself at her apartment on the evening of April 20th, according to reports.

Eva Evans, 29, a TIkTok star with over 313,000 followers was found in her apartment on Saturday evening, by a friend who had a key to her apartment. The friend had last seen Evans Friday morning and had dropped by to check on Evans.

The social media influencer was found hanged in her New York City apartment with a suicide note left behind, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Evans’ friend reportedly told police they didn’t know her to be depressed or struggling with her mental health.

Evans’ sister, Lila, took to Instagram on 21 April to reveal that the influencer had passed away. In the post’s caption – which featured a snap of Evans wearing a colourful dress and smiling – Lila praised her sister and shared news of her sibling’s death.

‘Please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to,’ she wrote. ‘Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.’

Adding, ‘After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.’

Lila stated that ‘a celebration of Eva’ will be held in lower Manhattan on 23 April. She also told fans that they could message her for details on how to attend the event.

Lila concluded her caption by acknowledging how much she loves and misses her sister. She also noted that she’s taking a step back from posting on social media, as she’s planning the celebration of Evans.

‘I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t,’ she wrote. ‘I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.’

Many fans and fellow influencers took to the comments to send their condolences to Evans’ family. They also expressed how much they admired the TikTok star.

‘I am so sorry for your loss. I’ll light a candle for her tonight. Sending you and everyone who loved her my deepest condolences. I’ll tell my grandparents to show her around,’ TikTok star Tefi Pessoa wrote.

Wrote Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, ‘She was a TikTok star and a New York icon. I always saw her like a little sister and I know she looked up to me.

That’s the kind of person she was, always sticking up for me, and she passed away. She was so young. Still had so much to do in life. But she lived life to the fullest.’

The influencer also had her own show, Club Rat, on Amazon Prime, of which there were five episodes. According to the synopsis, the program is about ‘a self-absorbed influencer attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral’.

Evans starred alongside Noa Fisher and Marcela Avelina in the episodes, which ranged from five to 10 minutes in length.

‘I’m so grateful to the cast and crew who not only made some on screen magic, but also made the shoot an unforgettable and special experience in and of itself. I LOVE YOU ALL!!’ she wrote on Instagram when production wrapped in June 2023.

Wrote one commentator on YouTube following the release of one of her episodes:

‘The cinematography, the acting, the script, the OUTFITS! I need more of this show ASAP.’

We all needed more of Eva Evans and maybe that was the burden that overwhelmed the social media star who illuminated in her brilliance and her darkness.