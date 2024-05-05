: About author bio at bottom of article.

Raheem Whiteside, Atlanta teen wanted in shooting murder of Timothy Henderson during robbery at Herrington Mill Apartments, Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County suspect still at large.

Atlanta authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a 19 year old teen suspected of shooting and killing a 20 year old man during a home robbery at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County.

Timothy Henderson, 20, a resident of Herrington Mill Apartments in unincorporated Lawrenceville was found deceased in a breezeway at the apartment complex following multiple reports of gunfire circa 10.20pm, Saturday night.

Detectives determined ‘the killing was the result of a robbery that took place shortly before the shooting incident.’

Teen suspect remains at large

Police believe the shooting happened in the complex’s parking lot, atlantanewsfirst.com reported.

Identified as the suspect was 19 year old man, Raheem Whiteside of Dacula, 11Alive reported.

Not immediately clear is whether the suspect and victim were known to each other and how the suspect at large came to target his 20 year old victim.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Whiteside for charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5480. You can also contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477)