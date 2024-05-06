Cordell Baugh-Samuels Florida DCF worker charged with child abuse of 11 year old foster child in his care at Wildwood facility.

A Florida social services worker has been arrested for allegedly abusing an 11 year old foster child in his care, after surveillance tape showed the man picking up a girl and violently throwing her onto a couch.

Cordell Baugh-Samuels was charged with child abuse following the incident which allegedly took place at the Kids Central and Department of Children and Families office in Wildwood on April 24.

Kids Central is an agency contracted with the Department of Children and Families. Baugh-Samuels is listed as a ‘family care manager’ according to a probable arrest affidavit. A regard of the man’s Linkldn profile describes him as a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.

‘You’re not going to pull that s***,’

According to Kids Central job openings, a family care manager is responsible for ‘providing safety management services and case management to ensure appropriate interventions and services are provided to enhance caregiver protective capacities while ensuring the child’s safety, permanency, and well-being in relation to the family’s identified needs.’

On April 24 just after 12:30 p.m., Wildwood police responded to 901 Industrial Drive in reference to child abuse. A witness told police that Baugh-Samuels allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old foster child, threw her on the couch and hurt her. The child is a foster child on ‘night-to-night placement,’ according to the affidavit.

The 11-year-old girl told police that she asked Baugh-Samuels to speak with her assigned case manager, to which Baugh-Samuels denied her, grabbed her and threw her on the couch, the affidavit stated. Video surveillance of the incident matched the girl’s statement, and also showed Baugh-Samuels grabbing her ‘aggressively,’ picking her up from under her armpits and throwing her on the couch, according to police.

The video then showed Baugh-Samuels stepping out of the room. The girl was seen crying and hitting her own head against the wall prior to Baugh-Samuels returning to the room in an “intimidating manner” and yelling at the girl, according to the affidavit.

‘The victim instantly balled up, lifted her arms, and tucked her face down, indicative of trying to shield herself in fear,’ the affidavit stated.

Police said they noticed two bruises on the girl’s left arm in a way that indicated she was grabbed ‘with a great deal of force,’ according to the affidavit.

The incident happened while another DCF worker stepped away to use the restroom. When the woman returned, she saw the child crying on the couch. She said she heard Baugh-Samuels telling the child, ‘You’re not going to pull that s***,’ according to the affidavit.

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Baugh-Samuels claimed he ‘guided’ the girl to the couch and did not realize there was video surveillance in the room, the affidavit stated.

The social worker following his arrest was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. Baugh-Samuels has since been released after posting $2,000 bond.

It remained unclear if he continued to be employed at the center.