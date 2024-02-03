3 Kansas Chiefs fans toxicology reports reveals the three men who froze to death after a football viewing party had cocaine & three times the levels of fentanyl necessary to kill a human. Preliminary report comes day after revelations of Jordan Willis checking into rehab and admitting he has drug addiction issues.

At last some answers… Three Kansas City Chiefs fans frozen to death outside a HIV scientist’s home had ingested triple the amount of fentanyl needed to kill, according to preliminary toxicology reports in police hands.

David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were found dead and frozen in Jordan Willis’ backyard in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 9.

Family members said they had learned that police received the report, and Kansas City police confirmed they have been in contact with family, Fox 4 KC reported.

Autopsy report remained pending

‘There have been no additional details of this case revealed to any media, nor are there any plans to at this time. The case remains an ongoing death investigation,’ a police spokesperson said Thursday.

Despite getting the toxicology report back, it’s unclear when police will receive the autopsies from the medical examiner’s office. That could take several more weeks, according to the medical examiner.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said, at this time, they still are waiting for Kansas City police to conclude their portion of this investigation.

The three mens’ deaths along with Jordan Willis not being aware of the three frozen men in his backyard has led to rampant speculation as to how the men actually died and why the award winning scientist hadn’t noticed their bodies over the next two days.

Three times more fentanyl necessary to kill a person

Initial toxicology information on the three men suggest traces of cocaine, THC and fentanyl, TMZ reported. A family member told one reporter the men tested Level 30 for fentanyl, triple the amount needed to kill them.

Willis himself has suggested the men froze to death, while Johnson’s brother Jonathan Price has publicly demanded information on how the men died.

The latest revelations come a day after reports of Willis checking into rehab, while tacitly admitting he had a drug addiction problem.

In a statement to the dailymail, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department said no information had been released to the media and would not confirm details family sources shared with multiple news outlets.

‘There have been no additional details of this case or reports revealed to any media, nor are there any plans to at this time,’ Captain Jake Becchina told the tabloid.

‘The case remains an ongoing death investigation. Both KCPD Detectives and the Platte County Prosecutors Office have been in touch with the deceased men’s families and remain in contact with them as the investigation unfolds.’

Foul play and malicious intent

The deceased’s mens’ families previously said they could not dismiss drugs as a possible cause of death of all three men. Nevertheless all family members have adamantly insisted their loved ones were not drug users nor the type who would use, even recreationally. Even going so far as to suggest foul play and malicious intent had to led to the deaths of all three men and that Jordan Willis may bear some complicity to their deaths.

Speculation on the web has included include the men taking enough fentanyl, combined with alcohol, to pass out after leaving the house and unwittingly freezing to death.

According to an un-identified friend, Jordan Willis took the events of the three friends’ deaths and the days after as an ‘enormous, heartbreaking wake-up call.’

The deaths of his friends made him realize that he had a problem with addiction and needed to seek professional help, the undisclosed friend told Fox News.

Police have not made any arrests and medical examiners are yet to reveal the cause of death. Full results from toxicology reports are still pending.

It continued to remain unknown how the ‘partying’ men came to attain the class A narcotics and whether Jordan Willis himself also ingested the contraband on the evening of January 7th.

Detectives are combing through the phones of the three men who were found dead nearly 48 hours after the football watch party on January 7.

Did HIV scientist cause his three friends’ deaths?

Willis, a HIV scientist, moved out of his home within days of police knocking on his door to question him about the bodies, fearing retaliation, and hasn’t been seen since.

For two days, the families of the victims say they visited Willis’ home, called him and sent him Facebook messages asking where they were. Strangely, Willis, who claims being asleep with headphones and a ‘fan turned on’ (in winter?) did not respond.

Eventually, the fiancée of one of the men broke into the house through the basement and found the first body in the backyard. She then called police, who arrived to find Willis in his underwear, holding a wine glass.

Video showed officers initially detaining and handcuffing Willis.

Willis took the events of the friends’ deaths and the days after as an ‘enormous, heartbreaking wake-up call’, the mystery friend said.

‘After the shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances, Jordan recognized that he had a problem with addiction,’ they told Fox News.

‘He immediately checked himself into rehab after vacating his home and putting his things into storage.’

Willis is said to be devastated he did not get to say goodbye or go his friend’s funerals – and is concerned about suspicions he caused their deaths.

Complicity? Denial?

Speaking to The New York Post, Willis’ father said he would ‘never in a million years’ hurt his friends.’

When pressed on inconsistencies in Willis’ story, notably the fact that one of the bodies did not have a jacket on when apparently leaving his home, despite the icy cold January weather on the night, he said:

‘They could’ve [gone] out there, it was icy and cold that night. I don’t know how many cars they came in; there were three of them, and there were only two cars left on the street.

‘They could’ve decided they wanted to go back inside his house for some reason, people leave the house all the time without coats, it doesn’t matter how cold it is, so I can’t answer to that statement.

‘[Jordan] doesn’t know what happened to them, and he never saw them again at the point that they were walking towards the front door and leaving his house.’

The county medical examiner’s office has yet to publicly comment on the latest alleged findings.