Jordan Willis was drugs chemist who may have killed Chiefs fans surmised Caleb McGeeney, cousin of one the Kansas City Chiefs fans as toxicology report is released showing cocaine and fentanyl present in all 3 dead men.

Did an award winning HIV scientist unwittingly cause his friends to overdose?

The Kansas City Chiefs fan who partied with three friends later found frozen dead in his backyard had a reputation making drug cocktails. So infamous had it become known amongst insider circles, that Jordan Willis was dubbed ‘the chemist,’ according to a cousin of one of the deceased Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen to death at Willis’ backyard.

‘I think he may have “f—ed up.’ Clayton McGeeney’s cousin Caleb told NewsNation of party host and award winning scientest, Jordan Willis.

‘We all know how they died!’

‘Jordan’s ‘the chemist,’ bro. Jordan’s ‘the chemist,’ Caleb McGeeney added.

‘They all knew him as that. It was easy for them to go have fun, but he f—ed up, he made a mistake,’ McGeeney alleged of the ongoing mystery, which police have yet to confirm was drug-related.

The relative’s statements comes on the heels of preliminary toxicology report on the three deceased Kansas City Chiefs fans released on Thursday. The report listed traces of cocaine, THC and fentanyl, FOX4 reported.

A family member told one reporter the men tested Level 30 for fentanyl, triple the amount needed to kill them.

Statements from the cousin and released toxicology report comes a day after news of Jordan Willis checking into rehab, with the scientist tacitly admitting through an un-named third party he had a drug addiction problem.

Authorities were now waiting for the completion of an autopsy report as commentators on the internet speculated whether prosecutors might now get involved.

‘He created drugs to make people feel better’

McGeeney’s cousin along with the other two deceased men, David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, were last seen at Willis’ Kansas City home on Jan. 7 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs.

Willis responding to family outrage that he had failed to return their messages after the men had gone missing before their frozen bodies were found insisted he had been asleep for two days and had no idea anything untoward had happened.

Asked about who may have brought drugs to the fatal party, McGeeney alleged: ‘Jordan had ’em. Jordan was the one.’

He alleged Willis was known for years for doling out drugs even before becoming a professional scientist, the relative maintained firmly.

‘Jordan is somebody that is known from high school as, like, creating drugs for people to make them feel better in certain situations. ‘Okay, well, you wanna do this? I’m gonna make this for you, I’m gonna make this for you’ and handing them out,’ he alleged.

‘Jordan was the chemist — he’s a scientist, right? He does what he needs to do. And now to use my cousin, my best friend, as a guinea pig? No,’ the relative stated.

Will prosecutors seek to open homicide case?

Willis’ lawyer has repeatedly maintained that his client knew nothing of the plight of his friends, whom he had no reason to harm.

Police to date have stressed that they were not conducting a homicide investigation, much to the chagrin of the dead men’s relatives.

Caleb, nevertheless still has hope for answers.

‘The police are doing their job. If it takes time, it takes time. I will never tell them they are not doing what they should be doing,’ the relative said

‘Because you want it to be correct at the end of the day. And that’s what I hope — that when everything comes out, it’s correct,’ he insisted.

It remained unclear if the investigation into the three mens’ deaths may now be turned over to investigators and in fact be listed as a possible homicide investigation?