Justin Mohn incensed by his failure to succeed in the real world where he blamed society, the federal government, his former employer, the woke mob, left leaning agenda, along with disillusionment with society and his failure to succeed to as an author or musician.

The steady descent into a dystopian world which ended with the beheading of the man’s own father and sharing of act on YouTube while demanding a ‘bloody revolution.’

A Pennsylvania man charged with beheading his father lived a fantasy life where he believed he was a successful musician, author, revolutionary and presidential candidate.

The aspirations and call to action, involved Justin Mohn, 32, imploring his almost non existent social media followers into a ‘political revolution’ during a 14 minute YouTube rant where he demanded the overthrow of Joe Biden’s administration along with violence against other factors of society, including the ‘woke mob,’ ‘communists,’ ‘globalists’ ‘BLM’, ‘Antifa’ as well as calling for the heads of federal offices, including the FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Mohn who then claimed he now controlled and commanded, ‘America’s police and military,’ during his manifesto speech put bounties on the FBI director, the Attorney General and the Chief Supreme Court Justice.

At various points of the video, the son would hold his father’s decapitated head to the camera, before continuing his seemingly demented rant.

‘He is now in hell for an eternity as a traitor to his country,’ the man said to the camera of his father, Michael Mohn, 68, who had been a federal employee for 20 years before engaging in a rant against the government including the US economy, illegal immigration, and President Joe Biden.

Descent into violent dystopian world

The video, which Mohn titled, ‘Call to Arms for American Patriots’ garnered less than 5000 views on the YouTube channel, amongst his scant 115 subscribers LevittownNow.com reported.

It would be another six hours before the graphic video would be taken down by YouTube. By then the son had fled the Levittown family home until his capture and arrest some hours later after police responded to calls of the man’s decapitated father in the family bathroom.

In the grizzly aftermath of the son’s violent actions and arrest, questions have arisen as to what motivated Mohn acting so viscerally and how he came to absolve himself in a make believe dystopian world, where he was both author, musician and ‘messiah,’ ‘revolutionary’ along with presidential candidate who ‘sought to do bring positive change to the world,’ according to his Amazon bio.

Mohn graduated from Penn State University with a degree in business management in 2014, according to court filings.

Ongoing rejected federal lawsuit

In the years since, he has sued the federal government multiple times for allowing him to take out student loans that he had to repay. His complaints were repeatedly dismissed.

Court filings from 2023 show that he was seeking more than $10 million, arguing that his loan allowed him to get a college education but that he could not ‘find a satisfactory job as an overeducated white man to repay the loan.’

The filings say that after graduating, Mohn argued that he struggled to find a full-time job. He also alleged that his education and poor financial situation made him the target of ‘affirmative action and reverse discrimination.’

He moved to Colorado to take a full-time job at a credit union and then moved to an insurance company that paid him a higher hourly wage.

Failure at work, left leaning agenda to blame

In 2019, Mohn sued Progressive Insurance after not advancing within the company, saying he was not selected for positions because he was a man.

Court filings in that case said he was placed on paid leave after allegedly kicking open a door on August 5, 2017. He was terminated later that month for violating the company’s code of conduct.

Allegations of being preempted from succeeding would echo his contempt for left leaning groups, such as BLM, Antifa, and ‘woke mobs, rotting America,’ while regaling affirmative action imperatives, which Mohn claimed during his YouTube rant took jobs and opportunities away from him.

Prior to beheading of his father, Justin Mohn had sought to jettison a career as an author and musician, where he would reiterate similar violent themes of uprising.

Mohn even described himself as an author and musician on his Facebook page (since taken down) and Amazon seller page where he self published 7 books.

Author and musician failure & hyper reality

His various fiction and non-fiction books, including biographies seemingly written by Mohn in the third person, which praised his genius, covered a range of conspiracy theories and dystopian scenarios with eerily similar characters to himself.

Book titles included, The Second Messiah: King of Earth—which is described as being ‘loosely based on the life of author and musician Justin Mohn.’ The title expands on his belief that he is the chosen one.

Another title, ‘The Revolution Leader’s Survival Guide: How Schools, Workplaces and Social Norms Kill the Genius Inside all of us.,’ was being offered on Kindle at $1.99, reduced from $9.99.

The heavily discounted books along with his music account on his Spotify account where Mohn had only five monthly listeners betrayed the 32 year old’s aspirations to be a successful artist.

Following his arrest Tuesday evening, Justin Mohn was charged with First Degree Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and possession of instrument of a crime with Intent.

Mohn has been denied bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.