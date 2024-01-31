Justin Mohn, Levittown, Pennsylvania man who beheaded his father, Michael, wrote 7 books about bloody revolution which he sold on Amazon. The descent of a disillusioned young man gripped with inertia, revulsion and malcontent towards society.

A Levittown, Pennsylvania man accused of decapitating his father and posting video about the killing on YouTube where he then proceeded to demand violence against the political establishment had previously posted 7 books on Amazon, with similar themes.

Justin Mohn, 32, is alleged to have posted a 14 minute YouTube video, titled, ‘Call to Arms for American Patriots,’ in which he expressed scorn for his father, Michael Mohn, a 20 year federal employee along with the political establishment and other factors of society, including the ‘woke mob,’ ‘communists,’ ‘globalists’ ‘BLM’, ‘Antifa’ as well as calling for the heads of federal offices, including the FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and former Attorney General Bill Barr.

The son who then claimed he now controlled and commanded, ‘America’s police and military,’ during his manifesto speech put bounties on the FBI director, the Attorney General and the Chief Supreme Court Justice.

At various points of the video, the son would hold his father’s decapitated head to the camera, before continuing his seemingly demented rant. No less than 5000 views had been amassed on the YouTube channel, LevittownNow.com reported.

It would be another six hours before the graphic video would be taken down by YouTube. By then the son had fled the family home until his capture and arrest some hours later after police responded to calls of the man’s decapitated father in the family bathroom.

Prior to going on his ‘political revolution,’ Justin Mohn had previously self published seven books on Amazon, extolling similar violent themes of uprising.

Mohn even described himself as an author and musician on his Facebook page (since taken down) and Amazon seller page.

‘The Revolution Leader’s Survival Guide’

‘His life story is unbelievable and there may not be enough words to describe him, but one may begin to understand his complexity and experiences through his art,’ his bio on Amazon reads. ‘He only wishes to bring positive change to the world.’

The Amazon page lists several of Mohn’s self-published books for sale, with titles including The Kingdom of Darkness, They Will Burn This Book and Poems I Wrote While Stoned.

One title—The Second Messiah: King of Earth—is described as being ‘loosely based on the life of author and musician Justin Mohn.’

Another title, ‘The Revolution Leader’s Survival Guide: How Schools, Workplaces and Social Norms Kill the Genius Inside all of us.,’ was being offered on Kindle at $1.99, reduced from $9.99.

Malcontent and victimhood against society

Mohn’s Spotify account listed songs that he had produced and performed, including ‘They Came For Justin Mohn’ and ‘Judge Kathy Toilet.’

Mohn graduated from Penn State University with a degree in business management in 2014, according to court filings.

In the years since, he has sued the federal government multiple times for allowing him to take out student loans that he had to repay. His complaints were repeatedly dismissed.

Court filings from 2023 show that he was seeking more than $10 million, arguing that his loan allowed him to get a college education but that he could not ‘find a satisfactory job as an overeducated white man to repay the loan.’

The filings say that after graduating, Mohn argued that he struggled to find a full-time job. He also alleged that his education and poor financial situation made him the target of ‘affirmative action and reverse discrimination.’

He moved to Colorado to take a full-time job at a credit union and then moved to an insurance company that paid him a higher hourly wage.

In 2019, Mohn sued Progressive Insurance after not advancing within the company, saying he was not selected for positions because he was a man.

Court filings in that case said he was placed on paid leave after allegedly kicking open a door on August 5, 2017. He was terminated later that month for violating the company’s code of conduct.

Following his arrest Tuesday evening, Justin Mohn was charged with First Degree Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and possession of instrument of a crime with Intent.