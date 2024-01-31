Justin Mohn charged with beheading his father, Michael Mohn as the far right QAnon conspiracist theorist killed his ‘traitor’ father as he ranted against the Biden administration, the political establishment, left leaning causes while insisting he was the savior and messiah.

The demented Pennsylvania son charged with decapitating his dad and posting video of it online had previously published twisted songs and books about Satan, stalkers and ‘corrupt presidential candidates’ — along with descriptions of killing his family in ‘America’s Coming Bloody Revolution.’

Justin Mohn, 33, of Levittown was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after he was seen holding up the severed head of his dad Michael Mohn, 68, in a graphic 14 minute video posted on YouTube late Tuesday.

QAnon-aligned conspiracy theorist

His mom made the horrifying discovery of her husband’s headless body with a ‘large amount of blood around him’ — with the federal worker’s head then found in a plastic bag ‘inside of a cooking pot,’ according to court papers cited by Levittown Now.

Cops also found a machete and a large kitchen knife along with blood-soaked rubber gloves, the docs stated.

Mohn had called his video a “call to arms for American patriots” — a theme the QAnon-aligned conspiracy theorist repeatedly shared in a number of self-published books.

One, a pamphlet titled ‘America’s Coming Bloody Revolution,’ described Mohn killing his own family members, according to Newsweek.

In it, the disillusioned/conspiracist said violent revolution is ‘inevitable’ — and that the majority of people born before 1991 should be killed for being traitors.

The troubled 2014 Penn State graduate in business management also released three albums and a single, according to Newsweek — with song titles including “They Came For Justin Mohn,” “Justin’s Stalkers” and “Mommunist the Communist.”

‘I only wishes to bring positive change to the world.’

His since-deleted Amazon bio claimed he ‘only wishes to bring positive change to the world.’

‘His life story is unbelievable and there may not be enough words to describe him, but one may begin to understand his complexity and experiences through his art,’ it added.

Other works of his seven self published books included, “Poems I Wrote While Stoned” and “The Second Messiah: King of Earth,” in which he writes about a satanic cult, the Democratic Party and a Cold War.

The “King of Earth” book follows a character named Buster Moon who moves from a farm in Ohio to Colorado, where he notices that people are “strange.”

His final video was a 14-minute rant Tuesday which echoed the above far right leaning conspiracist themes. At one point, Mohn lifts up the severed head of his father, blaming the parent’s death on him being ‘a federal employee of over 20 years and my father.’

‘He is now in hell for an eternity as a traitor to his country,’ he said, identifying himself as Justin Mohn and calling for ‘militias’ across the US to unite and kill federal officials ‘on site,’ the son was documented as saying to his 115 subscribers. The video which wasn’t removed for another 6 hours garnered 5000 views.

During the 14 minute diatribe, the unhinged ‘revolutionary’ stated he is the commander of America’s network of militias, while regaling against migrants, the Biden administration, the LBGTQ community, Black Lives Matter and ‘far-left woke mobs.’

Mohn further calls for the slaughter and public execution of FBI agents, IRS employees, US Marshals, federal judges, border control officers and more ‘for betraying their country.’

He was seen smirking in a mugshot after he was taken into custody Tuesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and possessing an instrument of crime with intent.

Mohn was arraigned at 4 a.m. Wednesday and denied bail. He is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 8.