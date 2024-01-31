Justin Mohn, Levittown, Pennsylvania son beheads dad, Michael Mohn, shows severed head on YouTube, calls for further violence against federal workers as he gives political manifesto rant for 14 minutes before being arrested.

The unimaginable. A Pennsylvania man decapitated his 68-year-old father -a federal employee, before then holding up the parent’s head in a YouTube video in which the son condemned the federal government and the Biden administration, while advocating for violence against other federal employees.

Justin Mohn, 32, beheaded his father Michael Mohn, 68, at their $390,000 home in Levittown, 10 miles south of Trenton- then displayed the head. The incident is alleged to have occurred Tuesday late afternoon with the son taken into custody later that evening after fleeing the family home.

During his rant, the son said many saw him as the messiah, and wanted him as president, along with urging relatives living with federal employees to murder them. He blamed the federal government for ‘woke mobs’ and migrants he claims are destroying the United States, while also rallying against ‘globalists and communists’.

🇺🇸 | Pennsylvania Man Decapitates Father, Showcases Head in YouTube Video Criticizing Biden Administration When political discontent escalates to unfathomable violence. 32-year-old Justin Mohn decapitated his father in a shocking display of violence. The incident, shared on… pic.twitter.com/rXC9Lx4edH — Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) January 31, 2024

‘Call to Arms for American Patriots,’

The 14 minute video, appeared to be filmed in a bedroom, was posted circa Tuesday, 5.30 pm- remaining on YouTube for six hours before eventually being taken down. Graphic footage showed Mohn holding up his father’s head in a bloodied plastic bag, saying: ‘Violence is the only solution to the federal government’s treason.’

Continued the son: ‘This is the head of Mike Mohn, a federal employee of over 20 years and my father. He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country.’

The video, titled, ‘Call to Arms for American Patriots,’ had more than 5,000 views before YouTube took it down, citing violations of the platform’s policy on violent and graphic content.

The father according to Phillyburbs had been a federal employee for 20 years. The son stated his father being a ‘traitor’ and saying he was happy that he was dead.

Mohn was arrested after 9pm ET on Tuesday, two hours from his home in Fort Indiana Gap, PA, after fleeing the family home with his father’s vehicle.

Investigators confirmed the victim had been beheaded and that the YouTube video was part of the same investigation.

Local news report from the scene where Justin Mohn took the life of his father and subsequently uploaded a 15 minute video on YouTube where he ranted against the government pic.twitter.com/LJCBz4MWSU — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) January 31, 2024

YouTube channel had 115 followers

Police were first called to the house just after 7pm on Tuesday and found a headless body in the bathroom.

Mohn is listed as living there with his father; his mother Denice, 63; his brother Zachary, 35, and his sister Stephanie, 38.

The video was posted on Mohn’s YouTube channel, where at the time he had 115 followers. There are now only four videos on the channel, which feature him singing out of tune and playing music, with a photo of his face.

In the beheading clip, the son regales over taxes, declaring that the economy is ‘near destruction’ and most Americans can ‘no longer afford the American dream.’

As the son held up his father’s head, Mohn proceeded to say that he now controlled and commanded, ‘America’s police and military,’ while calling for the execution of federal employees, according to transcripts cited by LevittownNow.com.

Mohn went on to say he was offering a $1 million bounty to anyone who could kill top officials including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and former Attorney General Bill Barr.

The son then puts bounties on the FBI director, the Attorney General and the Chief Supreme Court Justice.

Mohn speaking to the camera while clutching the head according to investigators told of a ‘globalist and communist’ plot against the United States.

‘At this time, I have $10 million for the bounties, but while I secure more funds, I hope Americans continue fighting the traitor federal government out of love for their country – not out of love for bounties.

‘If you are a federal employee and are listening to this message, now is your last chance to resign from the side of the traitors and join your countrymen in taking back your country. Or else this is your fate.’

Calls for arms and violence

He then held up the decapitated head, in a bucket.

‘I urge the U.S. postal services to suspend their services at this time, split from the federal government and join your countrymen, or else I cannot offer federal postal workers any protection.

‘If the media begins to spread lies about this revolution and its patriots, then I authorize the targeting of news stations and their owners and employees as well.

‘The hunting, capturing and killing of America’s federal employees will not stop until Americans’ demands are met.’

Mohn called for all federal employees to resign, and Biden to ‘abdicate’. He demanded the cancelling of federal debt, the abolishing of the federal reserve, and the closing of borders.

He said that a ‘fifth column army of illegal immigrants infiltrates our border,’ and referred to Joe Biden’s administration as ‘the traitorous Biden regime.’

He called for ‘the ceasing of all woke gender ideology in schools and other public places.’

He said ‘the traitorous Biden regime’ wanted to send ‘America’s military overseas to fight for Ukraine and die in a Russian winter.’

Mohn ranted against ‘tax-evading big tech companies’ and those behind the U.S. prison system.

‘So long as Americans support me until the country is secure and we can hold legitimate elections, these demands will be met to restore our economy, revive our once-great cities and return to our ideological and moral roots as a Judeo-Christian nation,’ he said.

‘Network of evil, plaguing America’

But there was more, Mohn then proceeded to regale against the LGBTQ community, the Black Lives Matters and ‘terrorist organizations such as anti-fa.’

‘Under my leadership, I will also authorize America’s police and leadership to use whatever force is necessary to protect and take back America’s cities from fifth column extremist organizations, such as the LGBTQ community, the Black Lives Matter movement, and terrorist organizations such as Antifa.’

Mohn railed against a ‘network of evil’ he claimed was ‘plaguing’ America.

The son stated having worked as a contractor for Microsoft, and saw how the company was ‘evading billions of dollars in taxes’. He claimed he ‘whistleblew to the IRS about five years ago, but they simply looked the other way.’

Mohn said he had uncovered a scheme while living in Colorado, whereby the companies created ‘a constant level of unemployment, and a constant level of homelessness, and a constant level of crime, to fill up the prisons.’

He added: ‘Only the far left, woke, and LGBT communities have job security and get promotions.’

‘I know how to fix America!’

Mohn said: ‘When I filed a complaint to the FBI of this labor racketing, they showed up at my door to threaten me with arrest.’

Mohn went on to say, ‘Satan wants America to fall so he can unleash his plan on the world.’

Mohn then proclaimed: ‘I and many other leaders know how to fix America, but we have to fight for it.’

He said many within the political parties saw him as the best candidate for president before the 2020 election – and said the former governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper, and former governor of Ohio, John Kasich, would confirm his story, because their 2020 campaigns ‘were sacrificed for me’.

Mohn said he felt he could have been ‘the first unanimously-elected candidate for both parties since George Washington.’

Adding: ‘But I was betrayed by the FBI, the federal courts, and my own family, because there are people who believe I am the messiah. This belief that I am the messiah is why you have never heard this story on the news, because it would spread that belief.

Unsuccessful $10 million lawsuit against federal government

‘I’m not saying I am the messiah, as I would never compare myself to Jesus Christ. I’m just saying, that’s why I was betrayed.’

He urged people to kill anyone in their families who worked for the federal government – except if they were in the military.

And he ended by quoting the Bible at length, saying he had ‘a sacred task.’

Clues to Mohn’s downwards spiral are to be found in a legal battle against the United States government, with Mohn suing them for negligently providing him with a student loan which made him ‘an overeducated white man’, unable to find work.

Mohn, in a filing made shortly before Christmas, sought to blame the government for his woes, the dailymail reported. The filing was the fourth time Mohn attempted to sue, seeking $10 million in damages from the federal government – a case which is thought to have no legal basis.

He said in the filing that he was a 2014 graduate of Pennsylvania State University, with a degree in agribusiness management.

According to his complaint, Mohn ‘began paying his monthly student loan six months later. But then Mr Mohn could not find a full-time job at some unpleaded later time. He obtained only part-time jobs.’

Failed musician

Mohn said he then moved to Colorado, to take a full-time job at a credit union, and later took a job with an insurance company.

But, according to his complaint, he saw ‘his work post-graduate years as ‘malemployment.”

Mohn appears to have wanted to carve out a career as a musician.

On his YouTube page, he writes: ‘Justin Mohn released his first album, ‘The Story Of Humanity,’ in September of 2017. His second album, ‘Colofunkinrado,’ was released September of 2018. His music style is a blend of rock, funk, and hip-hop, using piano and organ as primary instruments along with explicit lyrics, drums, synthesized bass, and other synthesized instruments.’

Following his arrest, the son was charged with First Degree Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and possession of instrument of a crime with Intent.