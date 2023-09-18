Morgan Osman Instagram star kicked off plane & other episodes.

Morgan Osman kicked off plane and other fantastic episodes as I’m Instagram Famous reality star makes a scene leading to her ouster, one of many since entering the limelight in 2013.

A female flyer has gone viral, but for the wrong reasons after she was filmed screaming profanities at fellow passengers while being kicked off a flight.

‘I’m Instagram famous,’ the woman since identified as social media persona, Morgan Osman says to her detractors as she collects her items from an overhead bin.

20 second video of the enveloping scene captures Osman wearing a skintight unitard engrossed in a confrontation with a passenger out of picture view.

‘Film me – I’m Instagram famous, you f*****g bum.’

‘Call me a b***h again,’ Osman says to the passenger as she collects her items from an overhead bin in the plane.

‘Call me a b****h again, I did nothing wrong!’ Osman shouts as she holds her suitcase by her side.

A man appears to tell her to shut up, to which Osman responds: ‘No you shut the f*** up! You shut the f*** up, and your b***h.’

Osman turns to walk down the aisle before noticing she has been filmed during the confrontation.

Furious, she turns and shouts: ‘Film me – I’m Instagram famous, you f*****g bum.’

Osman is heard cursing at other passengers as she charges down the aisle before presumably leaving the plane.

The video which first appeared two days ago on social media has since gone viral, with many calling the woman, ‘entitled,’ while others questioning her audacity and meltdown.

Morgan Osman also gots kicked out the Bad Girls Club 5 house 👉🏻 Now she gots kicked out of the ✈️ plane👇🏻 https://t.co/U9YCKzJERb pic.twitter.com/PMMUaaZ5my — Anthony Daquin 🇺🇸 (@AnthonyDaquin) September 17, 2023

Reality starlet

It wasn’t long before social media identified the irate plane passenger as Morgan Osman who has had similar outbursts in the past, including one episode on Bad Girls Club 5 house on Reality TV Central, in which the outspoken femme fatale is seen getting in an out of control brawl (naturally…) with other contestants who seemingly ‘gang up’ on Osman.

Osmon was allegedly removed from the house in the second episode after breaking into the producer’s room. A bio page states Osman briefly appeared on the VH1 reality series Miami Monkey which lasted just one season in 2013. Prior to her short lives reality show appearance, Osman worked as a bartender.

According to a wiki bio, Morgan Osman, 35 (also known as The Uber Bitch) is an original bad girl on Season 5.

Adds the bio, ‘Confidence is no issue for this Miami local. Morgan claims she is the prettiest girl boy in Miami and refuses to pay rent or bills, when she knows she can get away with whatever she wants. Before moving into the “Bad Girls” house, Morgan lived the high life with numerous celebrities. In Morgan’s world, life is all about her — being beautiful and being at the hottest clubs in South Beach.’

Drama is her middle name

A regard of her Instagram page, @officialmorganbritt reveals Osman having 973K followers with Osman describing herself as a Miami and LA based designer.

Osman who first came to social media and reality tv prominence in 2013 has been able to parlay her bad girl antics into a wide following on social media and presumably other lucrative ventures. Or not.

Other trinkets include Osmond according to reddit having previously dated ‘Brittany Spears husband, Sam Asghari prior to him meeting Brittany and accused Brittany of stealing her man.’

With one commentator responding, ‘Right. Didn’t she say the same sh*t with Phillip Plein lmao, that turned out well 🤡.’

Post-Sam Asghari, Osman went on to date fashion designer Philipp Plein, which ended with her making accusations about the designer. Her claims? That Plein’s high-end clothing was sewn in Turkey for $20, with the “Made in Italy” tag later added. Morgan was also revealed to be the sugar baby for Roger Jenkins – that’d be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Diana Jenkins’ ex-husband – along with allegedly having an emotional affair with Lenny Hochstein.

Osman’s airplane episode mimics another recent episode involving high powered Dallas marketing executive, Tiffany Gomas having a very public meltdown during a recent flight. Like Osman, Gomas has since gone on to re-invent herself and also become her own viral social media sensation.