Morgan Osman Instagram famous model left plane to avoid ‘knocking blue haired woman out’ following confrontation over seat as her Instagram account is deactivated for violating terms.

Continued adventures of a faux celebrity. A reality star and self acclaimed, ‘I’m Instagram famous’ model seen going ballistic in a now viral video clip has denied being kicked off the plane, insisting that she left the aircraft of her own free will to avoid knocking her annoying seat mate, ‘the f*ck out.’

Morgan Osman, the 35 year old former ‘Bad Girls Club’ alumna which aired over a decade ago told TMZ on Wednesday that while she didn’t mind being called the latest ‘crazy plane lady,’ (which with the right pr team can lead to the acquisition of branding campaigns) while also saying she felt she had been unfairly singled out – because the video failed to show what had happened in its entirety.

‘I was provoked,’ Osman told TMZ before video capture her storming off the jet.

‘I’m gonna knock her the f–k out.’

‘I was just living my life,’ Osman said before another passenger accused her of being in her seat.

‘It was the lady next to me. She came in so hot,’ Osman said of the pot calling the kettle black, with the woman allegedly telling Osman to ‘get up.’

‘She had neon-blue hair — she was very special.’

That’s when Osman turned to ‘defend herself.’

Explained Osman, recounting what happened next: ‘I don’t know who you think you’re talking to but it won’t be me.’

‘And she sat down next to me and she got on FaceTime, and she’s making fun of me on FaceTime,’ the influencer claimed.

‘And I said [to myself], ‘Morgan, this is not the flight for you. You already missed one flight. Just get off the flight because I’m gonna knock her the f–k out.”

‘I’ll be the crazy plane lady. I don’t care.’

It was only when she ‘decided to remove myself’ and ‘wave down the stewardess’ that ‘people then whipped out their cameras.’

It’s here where now viral video captures our collective hero, clad in a curve-hugging gray bodysuit, arguing with other passengers as she struts down the aisle: ‘Film me, I’m Instagram famous, you f–king bum.’

‘I still think they’re a bunch of f–king bums,’ our collective hero reiterated to TMZ.

Calling herself ‘the sweetest girl,’ (despite her own controversial history) Osman said she had no regrets over the ’10-second sensational clip.’

‘I don’t feel bad about any of it,’ she declared. ‘I’ll be the crazy plane lady. I don’t care.’

Reiterating: ‘I didn’t get kicked out of American Airlines! No.’

‘I’ve never liked American Airlines but it wasn’t their fault,’ she said of her viral infamy.

Osman, who appeared on Season 5 of “Bad Girls Club,” earlier this week got an offer to perfom on adult streaming site CamSoda for up $25,000, TMZ previously reported.

It was not immediately clear if Osman plans to accept the deal.

Meanwhile, Osman said her Instagram account her been deactivated for violating community guidelines– telling TMZ she was not sure what she had done wrong.