Corlunda McGinister holds Mississippi Walmart worker hostage demanding to speak to news anchor before being shot dead by cops for refusing to release employee.

Mississippi police shot and killed a woman caught on surveillance footage holding a Walmart worker hostage. The shooting comes as the assailant said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor.

Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena Arkansas, was identified as the gunman who put a gun to the back of a Walmart worker, at the Richmond store location, circa 5.40pm, Wednesday according to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

A video posted to social media showed (see below) a female shopper holding a gun in one hand and using the other hand to hold onto a person wearing a Walmart employee vest. The woman with the gun yelled that she needed help and wanted to talk to a news anchor.

It remained unclear what led to the woman pulling out the gun on the worker, seen trembling in distress. Another video on social media showed police telling the armed woman to put her hands up. The woman yelled that she was not trying to hurt anybody.

‘We’re not doing this ‘good cop,” McGinister yelled back when asked to release the hostage before being shot by responding police.

Mental health cited

Richland police Chief Nick McLendon told WAPT-TV that no one else was hurt in the shooting.

‘It’s devastating for all parties involved — the officers, everybody that was involved in this situation,’ McLendon said. ‘You know, with the Christmas season coming, mental health is a big deal because of the stress involved in the Christmas season.’

Not immediately clear is why the gunman had demanded to speak to a news anchor.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining what happened, as it does with all shootings by or of law enforcement officers.

The incident comes nearly a month after the mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart outlet that left six workers dead, including a veteran store manager identified as the gunman.