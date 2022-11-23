Andre Marcus Bing, Chesapeake, Walmart manager shoots 6 dead

Andre Marcus Bing id as Chesapeake, Walmart shooter that shot and killed six. The gunman id as a night store manager opened fire in the breakroom before eventually killing himself. Video showed him joking with staff moments before bloodbath.

A mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart location on Tuesday night left seven dead including the gunman and at least another five injured.

The gunman, described as a ‘disgruntled’ store manager turned his gun on fellow workers before turning the weapon on himself and shooting himself dead.

The gunman, identified as 31 year old store manager, Andre Marcus Bing on social media, opened fire in the break room of the store in Sam’s Circle at 10.10pm at the packed store as shoppers were carrying out last minute Thanksgiving errands.

Police said the gunman was dead when they arrived but did not confirm whether he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound – though a Walmart employee claimed the shooter turned the gun on himself.

One victim’s dead body was discovered outside, beside the store’s entrance. It remains unconfirmed if the victims were all staff or if they include customers and the gunman’s motive has not yet been confirmed.

Laughing during the attack

After having fired at co-workers in the break room, Andre Bing according to social media is alleged to have then went to the grocery section of the store where he fired off shots, with one individual found dead outside the store. The post stated store employees previously warning management of the shooter’s odd behaviour.

One survivor told WAVY that she heard him laughing at some point during the attack.

Chesapeake Police Department Chief Mark Solesky told reporters during a Wednesday morning press conference that officials executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home following the shooting.

In addition to the six victims, another four people are in local hospitals, Solesky said. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

Walmart is yet to give any kind of information about the shooter or the victims.

In a Twitter statement last night, the company said: ‘We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates.

‘We’re working closely with law enforcement and we are focused on supporting our associates.’

‘He blew his brains out’

One Walmart employee, standing outside the store after the attack, revealed on social media: ‘It was the manager. One of the managers.’

Referring to the gunman, the staff member added: ‘He blew his brains out and everything.

‘He killed the girl in there and everything. He came in and started spraying. I’m sorry for the victims.

‘I just left the break room, the manager come in there and started capping people up in there, started shooting. Sadly we lost a few of our associates.’

Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the shooter’s death.

A second Walmart employee, who showed up for their nightshift shortly after the shooting, told reporters at the scene: ‘Thank goodness I showed up late.’

Joking with fellow staff moments before snapping

‘Chesapeake Police confirm seven fatalities, including the shooter, from last night’s shooting at Walmart on Sam’s Circle,’ the city confirmed on its Twitter account.

Another employee told of the gunman beginning to shoot from left to right, with the gunman at one point looking at the female worker, who was hiding under the table, pointing a gun at her and telling her, ‘Jessie go home.’

Another video shared on social media showed the gunman joking around with fellow staff moments prior to the shooting. At no point did Bing betray he was about to go on a shooting rampage nor what ultimately led to the man, ‘snapping.’

The FBI said in a statement it was providing assistance to the Chesapeake Police Department. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Washington said it was also responding to the shooting.

Of note, the bloodbath comes as the second mass shooting in 3 days in the United States, with a 22 year old man fatally gunning down 5 patrons at a gay Colorado Springs nightclub over the weekend.

Just last week, another shooting rocked Virginia after three college football players died when a former player opened fire on a field trip bus.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, shot into the bus at around 10.15pm, killing three people and injuring two more.

University of Virginia students Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the shooting.