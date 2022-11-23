Tyneka Johnson Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart worker, 22 years old identified as the first fatality at hands of night manager, Andre Marcus Bing.

Virginia relatives have identified the first fatality at the hands of Chesapeake, Walmart gunman, Andre Marcus Bing, 31, who ‘snapped’ and opened gunfire at the worker break room just after 10pm, Tuesday night.

Tyneka Johnson a 22-year-old store worker was confirmed by her family to be a fatality and one of six targeted by night manager, Andre Bing.

Although the gunman was not officially identified as the shooter, social media was awash with posts by workers at the Chesapeake, Virginia store location, confirming the 31 year old man as the gunman.

Upon having killed his victims, Bing is alleged to have then turned the weapon upon himself.

To date no known motives were known.

Nigh manager snapped

After having fired at co-workers in the break room, Andre Bing according to social media is alleged to have then went to the grocery section of the store where he fired off shots, with one individual found dead outside the store. The post stated store employees previously warning management of the shooter’s odd behaviour.

One survivor told WAVY that she heard him laughing at some point during the attack.

Following the shooting a previous video of Bing joking around with fellow co-workers (see immediately above) was shared on social media. The video it emerged was a few years old and betrayed no then animosity to fellow co-workers.

Chesapeake Police Department Chief Mark Solesky told reporters during a Wednesday morning press conference that officials executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home following the shooting.

In addition to the six victims, another four people are in local hospitals, Chief Solesky said. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

Along with the seven fatalities, including the gunman, five others were being treated.

One Walmart employee, standing outside the store after the attack, revealed on social media: ‘It was the manager. One of the managers.’

An employee from the Chesapeake, VA Walmart where the latest shooting occurred shares his experience. He says the Manager was the shooter, and he just barely avoided the shooting in the break room himself.pic.twitter.com/niuGn4xIZL — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 23, 2022

Intertwined with crime tape, a memorial has already been created around a tree in the Walmart parking lot for 1 of the Chesapeake victims, Tyneka Johnson. Family member, off camera, says “She was the nicest person who never bothered anyone”. She just turned 21-years-old. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/B6kWkcft4F — John Gonzalez (@John7News) November 23, 2022

‘He came in and started spraying’

Referring to the gunman, the staff member added: ‘He blew his brains out and everything.

‘He killed the girl in there and everything. He came in and started spraying. I’m sorry for the victims.

‘I just left the break room, the manager come in there and started capping people up in there, started shooting. Sadly we lost a few of our associates.’

Of note, the bloodbath comes as the second mass shooting in 3 days in the United States, with a 22 year old man fatally gunning down 5 patrons at a gay Colorado Springs nightclub over the weekend.