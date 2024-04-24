Jonathan Candy, Yukon, Oklahoma dad shoots and kills wife, Lindsay Terry Candy, the couple’s three children then self. Spared is a 10 year old brother who wakes up the next morning the sole survivor as authorities struggle to understand what motivated the father to gun down his family as neighbors are left in disbelief…

A 10 year old Yukon, Oklahoma boy is the sole survivor of a family massacre after the boy’s father allegedly shot and killed his wife along with the boy’s three brothers before turning the gun on himself, leaving the boy to wake up Monday morning and find a horror scene.

Jonathan Candy, 42, who neighbors describe as ‘good natured’ and ‘goofy’ was identified as the shooter in the family murder-suicide.

The victims were identified as Jonathon’s wife, Lindsay Terry Candy, 39, and sons, Dylan, 18, Ethan, 14 and Lucas Candy 12.

Speaking at a press conference Oklahoma City Police revealed that they received a call at 9:35 a.m. local time on April 22 from a 10-year-old who stated that ‘everyone inside the home appeared to be dead.’

Sgt. Gary Knight stated that at ‘sometime overnight’ the child’s father ‘became involved in an altercation’ with his wife Lindsay Candy, 39, before fatally shooting her multiple times.

The father then ’systematically’ went through the home, shooting and killing three of their children before turning the gun on himself.

Not immediately clear is how the boy evaded also being a victim and not hearing the others being gunned. Addressing why the 10 year old boy was spared, police said they were ‘unsure’ as to the reasons.

Sgt Knight said the boy told investigators that he slept through the sound of the gunfire, and that there was no reason to doubt him.

‘He called 911 and said he had just woke up and found the bodies,’ Knight said. ‘The door (to his room) was closed and there was a box fan running’ that would also muffle the sound.

‘There is no indication he didn’t sleep through it,’ Knight said.

Oklahoma City police added that they had received no calls to the residence prior and that the family had no history of domestic violence reports.

Neighbor Michael Burcham, 68, told The Oklahoman that Jonathon previously confided in him that he struggled with depression.

Burcham also said that Jonathon would regularly help him to fix his car or lawnmower and that the pair would regularly fly their drones together. He said that Jonathon helped another neighbor around his house with handy work.

Burcham said that as far as he knew there were no issues between the suspect and his wife. The neighbor disclosed that he knew Jonathon kept guns in the home and stored up food.

‘All day we just couldn’t imagine. He must have really been having a hard time,’ Burcham said.

Neighbor Brian Graham told KFOR: ‘Nobody expected it, it was very shocking. You know, like I said, they were a great family.

‘They were good friends of ours. They would come down all the time and we kind of had hangouts together.

‘We’re really going to miss them. We really wish this wouldn’t have happened,’ he added.

According to his LinkedIn page, Jonathon worked as a video engineer for a company named Cox Media. Police later revealed that he worked part-time at the Paycom Center, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

An official with the team confirmed he worked as a ‘game night engineer.”

The family lived in a subdivision named Czech Hall Estates in Yukon, Oklahoma, where homes ranged from $211,000 to $365,000.

In 2022, the couple was interviewed as part of the series, Discover Oklahoma, which saw them discuss their favorite bakery and deli stores in Yukon.

‘I come here twice a week in the morning just for their breakfast burritos, which are by far anything better than you can get around here… I love carrot cake. I don’t eat a lot of sweets even with my last name. But I love the carrot cake,’ Jonathon said of one establishment.

Asked what may have motivated the dad to shoot and kill his family police said they were stumped.

‘We’re going to talk to friends and family and see if they may know something,’ Sgt Knight said.

‘It remains a mystery as to what caused Mr. Candy to murder his wife and three of his children. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200,’ the official added.

The 10 year old boy was now staying with a relative.