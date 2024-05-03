Ryan Babcock, Ashland City, Tennessee man fires 7 gunshots at Caiden Wheeler, Domino’s teen pizza delivery driver pulling into wrong driveway.

A Tennessee man is alleged to have opened gunfire on a teen pizza delivery driver who accidentally parked in the wrong driveway while dropping off pizza.

Ryan S. Babcock is accused of having fired seven times at Domino’s pizza delivery driver, Caiden Wheeler, 18, after the teen accidentally parking in the wrong driveway.

The shooting took place 8pm, Monday night on a residential street in Ashland City, about 20 miles northwest of Nashville according to a criminal complaint obtained by USA Today.

Teen pizza delivery driver shot at 7 times

Wheeler, according to a police report, delivered the pizza to the correct house and got back into the truck. That’s when Babcock allegedly ran at him and opened up fire. Three of the seven bullets hit Wheeler’s truck, according to an arrest affidavit.

Following his arrest, Babcock was charged with aggravated assault.

Wheeler speaking to WTVF shared that Babcock should be facing more serious charges.

‘So I was literally about to get killed right there,’ Wheeler told the outlet. ‘It is attempted murder in my opinion.’

The victim said most of the houses on the street are “only a few feet from each other” and told the outlet he accidentally parked just next door to the correct home where someone ordered the food.

Reasonable cause? Reasonable use of force?

A Ring camera captured the shooting and police recovered all seven shell casings, according to the report.

‘I understand keeping your firearm, trying to be protective … protect your family, but I don’t think you should automatically shoot at someone because they pulled in. I don’t think that’s right,’ Wheeler said.

Babcock allegedly told cops he saw a truck in his driveway on his Ring camera and thought someone was trying to break into his vehicle. Babcock said he grabbed his 9 mm handgun, ran outside and began shooting in order to disable the truck, the affidavit stated.

Wheeler told WTVF the truck wasn’t marked, nor was he wearing a uniform.

‘I do believe there is — if you have reasonable cause — sometimes you got to do what you got to do, but in certain cases like this, I don’t think that was a reasonable cause and therefore I don’t agree with it,’ Wheeler said.

Babcock has since bonded out of jail and has a court date scheduled for June 12.