Captain Konrad Hanc LOT Polish Airlines pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend mid-flight in front of passengers who secretly planned wedding proposal.

‘On today’s fight there is a very special person.’ Passengers on board a recent Polish LOT Airlines were treated to the unexpected task of the plane’s pilot proposing to his flight attendant girlfriend mid-flight. But did she accept?

Captain Konrad Hanc and Paula, who both work for LOT Polish Airlines, were traveling from Warsaw to Kraków in Poland on April 21, when he proposed. The special moment was captured on camera by the airline, which shared it on Facebook.

‘Ladies and gentlemen, about one and a half years ago in this job I met the most wonderful person that completely changed my life,’ the beaming pilot, who first met Paula on a flight to Kraków, continued.

‘You are most precious to me. You are my greatest dream come true. This is why I have to ask you a favor, honey. Will you marry me?‘ he asked as got down on one knee while holding a bouquet of flowers, his eyes welling.

Hanc’s wife-to-be then ran down the aisle before throwing her arms around her soon to be newly wedded groom, telling him, ‘Of course, I will.’

‘I don’t know if this is the right hand for this,’ she laughed, as Hanc handed over the ring. ‘She said, yes!’ he then told the flight’s passengers.

As the pair embraced in a hug and kiss, passengers erupted in applause, with many taking to the now viral Facebook post to send them well wishes.

‘I love this! Sweet couple!’ one person rote.

‘TOTALLYYYYY LOVE IN THE AIR,’ wrote another, to which the airline responded: ‘YES, love IS in the air!’

In the Facebook update posted on April 22, the airline wrote, ‘Engagement on board LOT!💍🤍 Captain Konrad proposed to Stewardess Paula during a flight to Kraków, the city where they first met.’

‘You won’t see anything more touching today 🥹,’ the airline added in the caption.

Calling the proposal ‘an unusual and extremely touching event,’ LOT Polish Airlines added in a short statement obtained by PEOPLE, ‘The whole action was planned by the Captain in secret from his chosen one.’

‘Also, on board the plane were the fiancées’ relatives invited by the Captain, who watched with joy as the stewardess accepted the engagement ring,’ the airline continued.