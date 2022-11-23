Andre Bing Chesapeake Walmart manager had death list in planned attack. Police find list of names gunman had on death list. Workers told of a hostile store manager.

‘Everyone called him weird.’ The Walmart gunman who opened fire in the break room of the Chesapeake store where he worked last night had a list of the names of people he wished to target.

Andre Bing, 31, opened fire in the breakroom of the Walmart in Sam’s Circuit, Chesapeake, at 10.12pm last night, where 14 employees had gathered for a pre-shift meeting.

There were 50 people inside the store at the time, likely finishing some last-minute Thanksgiving errands before the store’s 11pm closure.

Bing opened fire in the breakroom at the back of the store. He shot ten people before killing himself.

When police searched his body, they found a list of names that contained the names of the colleagues he wished to target, according to WAVY, citing an anonymous source.

'there was always something going on with him…'

Two of the victims were found next to Bing in the break-room when police arrived, and a third was found at the front of the store.

Three others were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Four people are still in the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Former colleagues today described Bing as ‘weird’ and revealed he was so paranoid about being watched by the government that he taped over the camera on his phone.

Andre Bing, the store’s overnight team lead, was someone whom new hires avoided, according to Briana Taylor, who started working for the Chesapeake store about two months ago

‘He was the manager to look out for because there was always something going on with him, just having an issue with someone,’ Tyler told ABC News.

‘But I never expected it to get to this level.’

‘Everyone called him weird. That was all anyone could say about Andre,’ Shaundrayia Reese, who previously worked with him, told The New York Times.

She added that he had a ‘nasty attitude’ – something other staff also complained about.

‘He had an attitude. He was kind of aggressive.’

‘There were moments where he was OK, but he was definitely hard to work with and a little hostile,’ Nathan Sinclair, who also used to work with him, said.

Every night, Bing hosted a meeting in the store room where he would assign tasks to the team for that night.

He would then typically go home.

'quite mean to a lot of us.'

‘He was the type of guy who said, “I go to work and go home, I don’t have social life,’ Josh Johnson said.

Donya Prioleau, who was in the break room when Bing entered and opened fire, claimed he ‘said a lot of disturbing things.’

She added to CNN: ‘[Bing] came in, shot three of my friends … Half of us didn’t believe it was real until some of us saw all the blood on the floor.’

Prioleau also described Bing as ‘condescending’ and lacking ‘good communication skills,’ and said he was ‘quite mean to a lot of us.’

Walmart confirmed that Bing worked with the company was overnight team lead and had been employed with the outlet since 2010.

Survivors on Wednesday shared details of how the gunman was known to be problematic among staff.

Briana Tyler, who had worked at the store for two months, told Good Morning America that he was the one to ‘look out for’.

‘There was always something going on with him just having an issue with someone but I never expected it would get to this level. He was the manager that everybody had something to say about.’ Witnesses also described seeing some bodies being carried out in shopping carts.

Jeromy Basham, who had been shopping, told The New York Times he saw at least one body being carried out in a cart. Two of the victims died in the hospital.

Latest mass shooting in America

‘As soon as my team lead said, ‘”all right, we have a light night tonight,” I looked up and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire.’

‘He wasn’t aiming at anybody specifically. He just literally started shooting throughout the entire break room and I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, whether they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit.

‘He didn’t say a word, he didn’t say anything at all…

‘He just came around the corner and started shooting,’ Briana Tyler told Good Morning America.

Others told of what they believed to be of a targeted, planned attack in which the gunman deliberately killed other managers.

Employee Jessie Wilczewski said she was hiding under a table when the gunman looked ‘right at her’ and told her to go home.

‘It didn’t even look real until you could feel the … ‘pow-pow-pow,’ you can feel it.

‘I couldn’t hear it at first because I guess it was so loud, I could feel it.’ One witness who survived the shooting told local Virginia outlet WAVY that the shooter had ‘issues’ with other managers in the store, which led her to believe the attack was ‘planned’.

The bloodbath comes as the second mass shooting in 3 days in the United States, with a 22 year old man fatally gunning down 5 patrons at a gay Colorado Springs nightclub over the weekend.

The Walmart bloodbath that left seven dead is the seventh mass shooting this month and one of 64 across America so far this year that have killed total of 286. When the scope is widened to include mass gun violence – when three or more people are killed OR injured – the number of dead reaches 635, with 2,541 injured.