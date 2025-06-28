Brandon Johnson, St Louis, Missouri man turns self into police, admitting shooting and killing his girlfriend, Raven Richmond of Ferguson after discovering she was pregnant. Woman had been looking forward to welcoming child.

A St Louis, Missouri man has surrendered to police, admitting shooting his girlfriend dead earlier this week after discovering she was pregnant.

Brandon Johnson, 39, turned himself in to the St. Louis County police on Thursday. The man told police that he had fatally shot his girlfriend, Raven Richmond of Ferguson, the day before.

When officers went to the girlfriend’s home in the 1700 block of Windward Court, they found her dead. Police said she had been shot in the head and stomach.

According to Richmond’s sister, Johnson had recently learned about the pregnancy and had been looking forward to ‘welcoming the child.’

Johnson told police he disposed of his cell phone which recorded back and forth texts with the victim before killing her, along with a gun and a knife according to First Alert 4.

The nature of those texts was not immediately available, amid questions that the man may have demanded Richmond ‘get rid’ of the baby.

Johnson has several prior arrests for resisting arrest and assault on law enforcement. At the time of the incident, he had recently completed probation for felony resisting arrest, according to KSDK.

Johnson is being held without bond at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

The boyfriend faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. The Ferguson Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).