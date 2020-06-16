: About author bio at bottom of article.

Michael Alan Truelock Texas man caught on video threatening motorist, Charles Landers with a gun after he made wrong turn into the Honey Grove man’s driveway. Faces 20 years jail.

A gun brandishing Texas man has been caught on video threatening to shoot the driver of a vehicle after he accidentally drove onto furious man’s driveway

Michael Alan Truelock, 50, of Honey Grove, faces up to 20 years in prison on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the July 2019 encounter in Fannin County, where he’s due back in court next month.

A newly released 45-second clip shows the tense encounter between Truelock and Charles Landers, who was looking for a place to fish as he drove along a roadway in northeast Texas when he made a wrong turn onto the man’s property.

‘I didn’t know this was your house,’ Landers tells Truelock as the man holds him at gunpoint, video shows.

‘Yeah, you f–king did, too!’ Truelock replies.

‘I promise you, I’ll put it in your f–king head,’

‘No, I did not,’ Landers insists, further aggravating the armed man as he tries to leave. ‘I’ma — I’ma go now.’

‘No, you’re gonna f–king end up dead,’ Truelock replies. ‘That’s what’s fixin’ to happen to you.’

Truelock then threatens to shoot Landers in the head, telling him, ‘You ain’t driving nowhere.’

‘I promise you, I’ll put it in your f–king head,’ Truelock continues in the video. ‘You’re in my driveway.’

Landers claims he was actually parked on the road, but Truelock is unmoved, according to the footage.

‘Put it in f–king park right now,’ Truelock tells Landers. ‘’Cause you’re fixin’ to go to jail … Put it in park or I’ll put a f–king bullet in your head!’

Landers then drives off as Truelock opens fire, hitting the man’s car, video shows. Landers was left so terrified by the confrontation that he reportedly crashed into a nearby ditch.

Truelock was indicted by a grand jury in October, Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser told the nypost.

In addition to 20 years in prison, he faces up to a $10,000 fine if convicted, Glaser said.