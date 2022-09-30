Neena Pacholke WAOW jilted anchor shoots self dead 90 minutes after buying handgun after fiance, Kyle Haase breaks up with Wisconsin reporter.

They were supposed to marry in two months time and then the groom broke it off. It was soon after the broken hearted Wisconsin news anchor who took her own life last month sent one last chilling text to her fiancé before she shot herself in the home they had bought one month earlier, according to a report.

WAOW anchor Neena Pacholke killed herself on Aug. 27, just 90 minutes after buying a handgun and ammunition, according to a police report obtained by the Daily Mail.

Before she pulled the trigger, the 27-year-old much beloved anchor texted her fiancé Kyle Haase that she could no longer bare ‘this pain.’

‘I love you Kyle. I always have and always will,’ she texted him, according to the police report. ‘Despite how much you ruined me, I always had hope. I’m so sorry to do this to you but I can’t handle any of this pain anymore.’

And just like that she forever changed the man’s world, left with the burden he had left her of unrequited love.

Haase, 38, had reportedly broken up with Pacholke seven weeks before their wedding, the Daily Mail reported.

He was traveling to Minnesota to visit his mother with his children from a previous relationship when he received the alarming text.

He called 911 and requested a welfare check at the home he shared with Pacholke, but officers arrived too late.

A day earlier, a concerned friend had removed all firearms from the home after fearing Pacholke may harm herself. She went out and bought a handgun the morning she shot herself.

When officers responded and found her dead inside the bedroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, they also recovered a receipt from Zingers and Flingers firearm store for a 9mm handgun and a box of ammunition, according to the police report.

But there’s more.

Pacholke’s phone history revealed that she had searched Google for ways to end her life the night before as well as texts she sent her sister.

‘[Hasse] told me he hates me and will feel like a million bucks once I am out of his life,’ she texted her sister, adding that she was ‘broken.’

The couple’s two-year relationship was a tumultuous one, as the pair fought often along with rumors of infidelity, and heavy drinking, friends told the dailymail.

Hasse allegedly talked poorly of his fiancé to others and Pacholke once said she found an unfamiliar pair of panties inside their home, they said.

In an interview with WAOW-9, Pacholke’s employer, Neena’s parents confirmed she had suffered from mental health issues for years. Neena’s mother, Laurie Pacholke said, ‘She was getting treatment. I’ll put it out there – she had been to the crisis center a couple of times.

‘She had so many people here to talk to. She talked to people, but she didn’t want anybody to know how she was hurting so she didn’t talk until it got so bad.’

Neena and Kyle were set to marry on Oct. 12 in Mexico.