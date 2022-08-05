Windsor Hills Crash: 37 yr old speeding driver Nicole Lorraine Linton, fighting with boyfriend, runs red light and crashes, killing six, including pregnant driver, Asherey Ryan and her unborn child. In total seven cars involved, with eight injured, including driver- id as registered nurse from Texas.

Six people were killed, including a pregnant woman and an infant, and eight others were injured following a fiery car crash in the Windsor Hills area Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which involved at least seven vehicles, happened at the intersection of S. La Brea and Slauson avenues around 1:30 p.m. At least three of the vehicles were engulfed in flames, the others sustained moderate damage.

A woman identifying herself as a friend of the speeding 37 year old driver, since identified as Nicole L. Linton, a registered nurse from Texas, said she was ‘drunk’ and ‘fighting with her boyfriend’ at the time of the incident.

Come Friday, the 37 year old woman, who worked as a registered nurse, was arrested and booked on vehicular manslaughter charges in the deaths of six people, including an unborn child, the latimes reported.

The woman was one of the eight injured and was still recovering in hospital.

Update: The woman who caused yesterday’s deadly crash on La Brea and Slauson in Windsor Hills has been identified as 37-year-old Nicole L. Linton, a nurse from Texas. She will be booked once released from the hospital. Confirmed by CHP and her family members.#WindsorHills pic.twitter.com/ZWRm0FD55c — xoxocrimegirl (@xoxocrimegirl) August 5, 2022

Driver to be formally charged with vehicular homicide

Investigators were checking her bloodwork to determine if she was under the influence, with Linton said to be cooperating with California Highway Patrol investigators, according to two sources.

Nicole Lorraine Linton is to be formally charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney on Monday.

Investigators believe the suspect, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, was traveling over 100 mph going southbound on S. La Brea Avenue when she ran a red light and caused the crash. Evidence shows the suspect failed to pump her brakes before she plowed into the intersection.

Upon impact, several vehicles erupted into flames and also caused a nearby commercial fire. Bystanders tried to help those trapped but couldn’t get close. ‘The worst thing is we can help nobody because the fire was out of control,’ a witness told FOX 11.

Authorities Friday began to identify the victims killed in the crash. The first victim was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as Asherey Ryan, 23, a Los Angeles woman, whose vehicle was split in half on impact. Also killed was the woman’s unborn baby boy, the unborn child’s father, Reginald along with a one-year-old boy who was ejected out of his mother’s car onto the path of dazed witnesses.

Veronica Esquival, who was pumping gas at the time of the crash, attempted to resuscitate the child, identified as Alonzo Luchiano Quintero, but to no avail, the child was already dead.

Asherey, Renald, and little Alonzo were on their way to a doctor’s appointment for a pregnancy check-up when they all perished within a split second.

Driver had just left house moments earlier where she had been drinking and fighting with boyfriend

An additional eight people were injured in the crash, including six minors and two adults. All the surviving victims were taken to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One woman, who claims to be a friend of the Mercedes driver, said she believed she had been drinking after having an argument with her boyfriend at a nearby house before the deadly crash.

She told KTLA: ‘She was drinking and she was not aware that it was a red light because she shot straight through.’

Video of the scene showed at least two burned vehicles, one of which split in half after crashing into a pole. Images show people being treated at the scene and being placed on gurneys to be taken to the hospital. All eight patients were transported to the UCLA Medical Center. Seven patients were released after being triaged in the emergency department Thursday night and one patient was admitted in fair condition.

The intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues was closed for several hours for the investigation and reopened by Friday morning.

The CHP said that charges against the driver would likely be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.