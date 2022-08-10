Windsor Hill driver employer refuses to say how mentally ill nurse was...

Nicole Lorraine Linton employer refuses to comment on hiring unstable worker. AMN Healthcare refuses to address vetting process of Windsor Hill crash driver with history of profound mental health issues.

She was suppose to save lives, not destroy them …. A healthcare company who hired the ICU nurse responsible for last week’s horror Windsor Hill crash that left 6 dead, has declined to comment on how the worker who has a ‘profound’ history of mental health problem came to be vetted for the job.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in custody, held on $9 million bail after running a Los Angeles intersection red light at 90mph, and killing a pregnant woman, her boyfriend, the woman’s one-year-old son, a man and two other women on August 4.

Linton inexplicably drove her Mercedes straight into traffic, slicing one of the victims’ cars in half and sending the baby in his car-seat flying into the air, where the child landed in front of distressed patrons of a gas station. Despite efforts to revive the child, the infant was dead.

Her motive remains unclear but her attorney told a judge yesterday she has a ‘profound history’ of mental health problems which should have stopped her from getting behind the wheel of a car – let alone inside an ICU facility to treat critically ill patients.

Nicole Linton was working at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center, but she’d been sent there by her employer, AMN Healthcare, a travel nursing company that farms out skilled contractors to where they are most needed.

AMN Healthcare declines to address vetting of mentally ill worker

Since 2020, she has worked with two of the temporary nursing companies AMN and RN Network, the dailymail reported.

Amid growing concern over why she was even allowed to hold a position in the hospital with such a grave mental condition as her attorney described, AMN Healthcare refused to comment on what kind of background checks were performed when she was first given a job with them.

‘At this time, we are not able to comment on an active criminal investigation. Any further questions should be forwarded to law enforcement authorities,’ a spokesman said refusing to be drawn on how she was vetted for her role with the travel nursing company.

RN Network did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Kaiser Permanente, the facility where she was working, in a released statement put the onus on AMN.

‘Everyone at Kaiser Permanente is deeply saddened by last Thursday’s horrific crash. It’s impossible to imagine the pain those involved are experiencing. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

‘Ms. Nicole Lorraine Linton is not employed by Kaiser Permanente, rather is a nurse employed by AMN Healthcare and contracted out to work at Kaiser Permanente on a temporary basis.

‘She was not traveling for Kaiser Permanente at the time of the accident,’ a spokesman told the dailymail on Tuesday.

Before nursing, Linton worked as a sales manager for General Motors.

Then in 2010, she began studying to obtain her nurse’s license. There are no open complaints against her or violations listed by California’s Department of Consumer Affairs, and her California nursing license is valid.

In 2020, she worked in both North Carolina and Maryland. Since October 2020, she has worked between Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Social media gave no hints of discord, with the traveling nurse appearing to be happy working as a traveling nurse.

She lived in a pleasant part of Houston, Texas, and some of her Facebook photos show her wearing expensive designer shoes.