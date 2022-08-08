Nicole Lorraine Linton Windsor Hill driver released from hospital and held on $9m bond as she is scheduled to appear in California court today where she faces vehicular manslaughter charges and gross negligence. DA may decide to apply criminal charges.

The ICU nurse who killed six people at a Los Angeles intersection – including a pregnant mother, her unborn child and one-year-old son – in a fiery 100 mph crash has been released from the hospital and is now held on $9 million bond. She is expected to be formally arraigned later today on 6 counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, a nurse from Texas who works in L.A, is being held in the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood, California after being released from medical supervision on Sunday, following Thursday’s horrific crash.

She is expected to be charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Monday.

She was taken into custody for vehicular manslaughter and and gross negligence after police said she slammed her car into five other vehicles while driving as fast as 100 mph by an intersection at Windsor Hills.

The case has been referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorneys Office who will decide whether to bring criminal charges against Linton.

100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone

Investigators allege that Nicole L. Linton – a traveling nurse with Kaiser Permanente’s West Los Angeles Medical Center – had been driving over 100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, Fox 11 reported.

One woman, who claims to be a friend of the Mercedes driver, said she believed she had been drinking after having an argument with her boyfriend before the deadly crash.

She told KTLA: ‘She was drinking and she was not aware that it was a red light because she shot straight through.’

Linton was alone in the car, officials confirmed.

Eight-month pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene alongside her one-year-old child Alonzo Luchiano Quintero and her unborn baby boy following the crash.

The unborn child’s father, Renald Lester, was also killed in the crash after the car split in half immediately on impact, those close to the family confirmed.

Asherey, Renald, and little Alonzo were on their way to a doctor’s appointment for a pregnancy check-up when the ‘drunk’ driver smashed into the car they were traveling in.

Asherey Ryan family considering civil action

Tributes have poured in for the family after the devastating collision.

Asherey’s sister, Seana, who posted a message on Instagram about the incident, said she’s still shaken and heartbroken over the loss and condemned the driver who she said slammed into her brother-in-law’s car.

‘We’re looking for legal representation because this doesn’t make any sense,’ Seana said after reviewing videos of the crash.

‘Her taking my sister, my nephew, my brother-in-law, she took my son’s only cousin. We’re deeply hurt. We have to bury four people,’ she added, including the unborn child.

Alonzo’s father Luis Fernando Quintero wrote online: ‘I don’t have any words rn [right now] I’m too much in pain because this is something I never expected no one did I’m going to miss you both and I didn’t get to say goodbye or make up for time lost with you Alonzo my heart is aching may y’all rest in piece [peace] god has gained two amazing angels.’

The family have created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs following the horrific ordeal.

Did driver plan to take herself out along with others?

Tabia Johnson, a witness to the crash, took a photo of Linton sitting down on a nearby sidewalk following the crash, with the burning aftermath visible in the background.

Johnson, who condemned the woman’s driving, said Linton only appeared to have suffered minor injuries, including bleeding near the head.

Linton is cooperating with investigators checking her bloodwork to see if she was under the influence when the fatal collision took place. Some have suggested that the woman may have sought to purposefully kill herself and take others out with her.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Franco Pepi said that ‘at least six or seven’ vehicles were involved – and three became engulfed in flames.

He added: ‘Just unknown reasons for the high speed at this time … Everyone needs to drive with more due regard because a lot of collisions happen, and this just happens to be at the top of the list of how bad they can get.’