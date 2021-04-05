Lucille Downer Rowley Regis dog attack leads to 85 year old West Midlands, UK woman mauled to death by her neighbors’ dogs after escaping a hole in the fence.

A 85 year old UK woman has died after being mauled to death by two dogs which had escaped the backyard of a neighbor’s fence in Rowley Regis, West Midlands on Friday.

Lucille Downer suffered multiple injuries as neighbors rushed to her aid at around 3.20pm but she was pronounced dead at the scene according to the BBC.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing death. He has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries the UK’s Independent reports.

Ownership of the dogs was voluntarily transferred to police after the attack and they were initially tranquilized and taken to a nearby kennels.

West Midlands Police said on Sunday: ‘Following specialist advice it was established the dogs could never be re-homed due to the violent act and should be humanely destroyed.

This is too sad – why on Earth were they not on leads, & trained to chase & attack people?!😡 I don’t blame the dogs I blame the owners! RIP Lucille Downer 🙏♥️ Pit bulls that mauled great-grandmother, 85, to death are put down https://t.co/2DORXJ1c52 via @MailOnline — The Biracial Bridget Jones (@MrsBBJones) April 4, 2021

Banned dog breed?

‘This has happened although further analysis will take place to determine what breed they were.’

Supt Phil Asquith, from West Midlands Police, told a news conference on Saturday the dogs were ‘large’ but would not speculate on whether or not they were banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act, adding DNA samples had been taken from them.

Mrs Downer’s family said she was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ms Downer’s family said in a statement that they would ‘miss her dearly.’

Adding: ‘Lucille was a mother, grandmother and great- grandmother who spent her working years as a cook at Bromford House Care Home in West Bromwich.

‘Lucille was born in Jamaica and emigrated to the UK in her early 20s. Since arriving in the UK, Rowley Regis has always been her home.’