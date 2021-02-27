Alexandra Handwerger Miami Beach Hebrew academy teacher, 47, fired for allegedly sending nude photos & video to former students. No charges as authorities investigate.

A Florida school teacher from has been fired after allegedly sending nude pictures and video of herself to former students who are over the age of 18.

Alexandra Handwerger, 47, a mother-of-two boys, taught at Miami Beach’s Hebrew Academy, a private school for Jewish children where tuition costs up to $24,000 a year.

Matters came to the fore after the school was tipped of by a group of 18-year-old men who were former students about the alleged nudes.

The group, who are currently studying in Israel, claimed having received inappropriate photos and video from Handwerger via Snapchat.

Handwerger who was the head of the English department at the Academy was asked by school officials how the students got hold of the pictures.

Teacher recalls taking the photos but not knowing how the former students received images

A police report noted that the teacher said she could not recall how, while admitting to taking the shots.

Handwerger was sacked on January 30th despite no charges having been filed against the educator. Miami Beach Police were informed a few weeks later on February 19th.

Jude Faccidomo, Handwerger’s attorney, says the allegations are baseless.

‘My client hasn’t seen any photographs. I haven’t seen any photographs, so I’m not in a position to comment on them,’ he said to WSVN. ‘There’s no criminal allegations here. It’s curious that Miami Beach Police are investigating it. We certainly understand the need to, and again, we welcome it.’

‘We take these allegations very seriously, and are troubled by how they have materialized. This issue was brought to the school’s attention through gossip and innuendo. The report itself references false emails and second hand sources. Unfortunately, it seems the salacious nature of the allegation has given way to favoring rumor over substance.’

School administrators say that Handwerger may have been involved with a former student around one year ago. Both student and teacher denied the allegations when confronted.

According to an incident report seen by Local10, school administrators received an anonymous email which alleged how a teacher was sending inappropriate pictures.

Fall out

The email contained a phone number, which upon calling lead to a school administrator in Israel.

A letter was sent home to parents addressing the issue, which read: ‘We received information that there is a video and possible photos of a former teacher that are inappropriate. It is our understanding that some graduates and current students may have received copies of the videos and/or photos.

‘We are unaware of how our students received the videos/photos at this time, but have been and continue to conduct a thorough investigation regarding the entirety of this serious matter.’

The school’s administration has also stated that a therapist is to meet with groups of students to discuss the situation.

Of note, Handwerger is the wife of former WSVN broadcaster Rosh Lowe, who spent more than a decade at the station according to the outlet.

Attorney David Kubiliun, who represents Lowe, said he has no knowledge of any alleged inappropriate behavior and that he is a dedicated father who is a victim in this situation and is doing all he can to care for their children.

Handwerger and Lowe are understood to be currently estranged.