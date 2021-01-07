Ashli Babbit San Diego woman identified as female Trump supporter shot dead inside US Capitol during protests. 14 year veteran who served four tours with US Air Force.

The female Trump supporter who was shot and killed inside the US Capitol during Wednesday’s protests was from the San Diego area.

Ashli Babbit was identified as a 14-year veteran, who served four tours with the US Air Force, and was a high level security official throughout her time in service according to a report via KUSI.

At least one person was shot and rushed to a hospital after supporters of President Donald Trump who rallied outside the U.S. Capitol clashed with police officers and breached the building, forcing a lockdown with members of Congress inside.

The protesters, some who whom were seen wearing body armor, made their way up the steps around 2:15 p.m., pushing through barricades, officers in riot gear and other security measures put in place in anticipation of the protest.

The moment of the shooting, as well as the aftermath, were captured on video.

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

Her husband told the media outlet she was a strong supporter of President Trump, while describing her as a great patriot to all who knew her.

The Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation into her death continues.