Female Trump supporter shot dead by capitol police as ‘patriot supporters’ stormed US Capitol building. Identity unknown.

A female Trump supporter has been shot in the neck by Capitol Police — and it appears it may have been fatal according to social media.

At least one person was shot and rushed to a hospital after supporters of President Donald Trump who rallied outside the U.S. Capitol clashed with police officers and breached the building, forcing a lockdown with members of Congress inside.

The protesters, some who whom were seen wearing body armor, made their way up the steps around 2:15 p.m., pushing through barricades, officers in riot gear and other security measures put in place in anticipation of the protest.

A woman was shot inside the Capitol and seriously injured, sources tell ABC News.

The moment of the shooting, as well as the aftermath, were captured on video. The identity of the woman has yet to be publicly made known.

The woman appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber. Police had attempted to barricade doors in a bid to keep ‘patriot protesters’ out — and then drew their weapons.

Images and video showed officers with weapons drawn. Video also showed the moment the woman was shot, with blood pouring out of her mouth as the dumbfounded woman is seen being picked up by fellow demonstrators before losing consciousness.

After repeated calls from leaders on both sides of the aisle to call off his supporters, the president released a video message on Twitter at 4:17 p.m. telling his supporters to go home. In the same video, Trumo continued to push ‘baseless, false claims’ about the election.

‘This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people.’

‘We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace,’

Twitter labeled the video with a warning, ‘This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.’

The shot female Trump supporter was thought to remain critical as she was rushed to hospital — only for confirmation less than two hours later that she was now dead — as a polarized nation wondered over the state of democracy in the U.S.