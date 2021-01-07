Will he resign? Newly-elected West Virginia lawmaker Delegate Derrick Evans posted video in solidarity w/ pro-Trump Capitol rioters as petition for his ouster gathers over 36K signatures.

‘We in, baby!’ A newly-elected West Virginia lawmaker proudly shared videos of himself online storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday with pro-Trump MAGA rioters before removing the footage amid calls for his resignation.

Delegate Derrick Evans (Republican for W.Va.) streamed himself on Facebook Live (see below) wearing a helmet and forcefully entering the building with throngs of Trump flag-wielding rioters but later took it down.

‘Stay on your feet,’ Evans is heard telling one rioter in the video. ‘We in, baby!’

Though he tried to backpedal after publicly identifying as a member of the MAGA hat wearing-mob, the damage was too late as Evans’ since-deleted video began to make the rounds on social media, with calls for for the first-time Wayne County lawmaker to step down less than a month after he was sworn in.

More than 20,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Evans removal from office following his involvement in the violent riots.

Participating in domestic terrorism?

‘Remove him from his seat for leading and participating in terrorism and going against the constitution and rule of law,’ the petition reads.

As of Thursday early evening, the petition had gathered over 36K signatures.

Democratic elected officials joined the calls for Evans to step down in condemning his participation in what is widely being described as an act of domestic terrorism.

House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, Jr. has sent a letter to Speaker Roger Hanshaw urging action regarding Delegate-elect Derrick Evans WSAZ reports.

In the letter, Skaff says he is writing on behalf of the House of Delegates Minority Caucus to respectfully request Delegate Evans to be disqualified from serving as a member of the House of Delegates and request that he not be seated as a member of this body on January 13, 2021.

It remains unclear if Evans will voluntarily step down or whether congress will be able to force him out.