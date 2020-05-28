Sarah Boone suitcase video: Authorities say video captured on a Winter Park, Orlando woman’s cellphone shows her laughing as she tricked boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr. into suitcase only to suffocate and die in homicide.

Cellphone videos have emerged purportedly showing a Florida woman laughing and taunting her boyfriend as he cried out for help while slowly suffocating inside a suitcase she is alleged to have tricked the man into.

Sarah Boone, 42, of Winter Park, Orlando was arrested February 25 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr.

Come Wednesday, May 27, a medical examiner determined Torres Jr dying of asphyxiation, citing the manner of death as a homicide, after his girlfriend locked him in a suitcase, ClickOrlando reported.

At the time of the man’s death, Boone called cops claiming that Torres died after she had zipped him inside a blue suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek after a night of drinking. During questioning, Boone said she ‘jokingly thought it would be funny’ if Jorge climbed inside the luggage and she closed it.

But her story unraveled after investigators discovered a pair of short recordings on her phone showing Torres thrashing inside the suitcase, repeatedly calling out ‘Sarah’ and telling Boone he cannot breathe.

In the longer of the two videos, at 2 minutes, a laughing Boone is reportedly heard telling, ‘for everything you’ve done to me. F*** you. Stupid.’

The boyfriend continues calling out the girlfriend’s name, telling her, ‘I can’t f***ing breathe, seriously,’ the dailymail reports.

Boone replies: ‘Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me.’

After listening to Torres’ pleas saying he cannot breathe, she says: ‘That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me. You should probably shut the f*** up.’

Two fingers sticking out of zipper

In the second video with a duration of 22 seconds, the suitcase is seen in a different position than in the first recording, this time facing upward. Torres calls out Boone’s name before she stops recording.

Boone later called 911, telling the operator, ‘My boyfriend is dead,’ according to a recording first obtained by Orlando Sentinel.

She continued: ‘My boyfriend and I were playing last night, and I put him in a suitcase and we were playing…like kind of a hide-and-seek kind thing, so…I fell asleep and I woke up and he was dead in the suitcase. I don’t know what happened.’

Boone proceeded to tell the dispatcher that Torres had ‘blood coming out of his mouth’ and speculated that he may have suffered an aneurysm.

She added that her boyfriend had a purple hue when she pulled him out of the suitcase and tried to administer CPR.

‘He’s stiff and he’s purple,‘ she is heard telling the operator.

During her initial interview with a detective, Boone said she and Torres were painting pictures, completing a puzzle and drinking Woodbridge Chardonnay when they decided to play hide-and-seek.

Boone said she hid upstairs in the shower, but Torres never went up to look for her.

When she came downstairs, she found Torres in the living room and together they decided to have her zip up Torres in the blue suitcase, leaving two of his fingers sticking out of the zipper.

Leaves boyfriend in suitcase to suffocate to death

‘Sarah and Jorge were both laughing that she zipped him into the suitcase,’ the affidavit stated.

At 12.30am, Boone said she decided to go upstairs while Torres was still stuck in the suitcase, thinking that he could get himself out.

Boone got in bed and fell asleep half an hour later. She claimed neither she not her boyfriend were drunk from the wine.

She told the detective she assumed Torres was going to get out of the bag and join her in bed, the affidavit stated.

Boone woke up the next morning and stayed in a bed for while. She said she assumed Torres was already downstairs ‘on the laptop looking for employment.’

She finally went downstairs at around 11am and could not find her boyfriend anywhere.

‘Sarah freaked out and remembered the last time she saw Jorge was when she zipped him in the suitcase,’ according to the arrest document.

She then unzipped the luggage and found Torres unresponsive inside.

Boone called her ex-husband, who arrived a few minutes later and instructed Boone to call 911.

History of domestic violence

Deputies who responded to the residence in the 4700 block of Frantz Lane found Torres’ lifeless body laying on the floor next to a blue suitcase.

The victim had a cut on his lip, bruising around his eye, forehead and shoulder, and nail scratches on his back and neck, according to the document.

During the investigation, Boone gave verbal and written consent to the detective to search her phone, leading to the discovery of the two videos.

Boone later denied getting into a fight with Torres and intentionally leaving him in the suitcase.

She also said she did not remember recording the videos, which she conceded ‘looked “bad.”‘

Boone then reportedly contradicted her original statement to the police, blaming what happened on her and Torres’ alcohol consumption.

But there’s more.

Records indicate that the couple had a history of domestic violence.

In June 2018, Boone was arrested on a charge of battery by strangulation targeting her boyfriend, and Jorge was charged with battery stemming from an alcohol-fueled altercation inside their home.

According to an affidavit, Torres told a deputy Boone wrapped her hands around his neck and attempted to strangle him as he was walking upstairs to get away from her after an argument, prompting him to kick her.

A year later, Torres was arrested twice in a span of two months on charges of battery – dating violence.

His obituary reveals that Torres was a father of three. His girlfriend has a son from a previous marriage.

Court records show that Boone pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge in mid-April. She remains jailed pending a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 14.