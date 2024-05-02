Woman breaks into ex husband’s home & tries to stab him in...

Melinda Gould Florida woman breaks into ex husband’s house & tries to stab him in his sleep as her two children slept in her former spouse’s home. History of trespass and other arrests.

‘I could’ve killed him, but I didn’t….’ A Florida woman is alleged to have broken into her ex-husband’s home in Bunnell and tried to stab him with a kitchen knife as he slept.

Melinda Gould, 40, of Ormond Beach upon her arrest was charged with aggravated assault, armed burglary of a dwelling and child abuse, mental injury, along with trespass following the intrusion during the early morning hours, last week.

At the time of the home intrusion, the woman’s two children were asleep in the home, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A Facebook release described the mother calling 911 just after 2:40 a.m. on April 26 to request a wellness check on her ex-husband’s home. Gould told the 911 operator she had a nightmare in which she heard gunshots at his home where her children were staying.

When deputies arrived, all the lights were off and there appeared to be no criminal or suspicious activity, the sheriff’s office stated in a release. A deputy then called Gould to update her, as she had requested, only for Gould to allegedly reply ‘go (expletive) yourself.’

Less than an hour later, the same deputy responded to the ex-husband’s home again after a woman called 911 claiming her boyfriend’s ex-wife had broken into their home. The woman claimed Gould was standing over their bed while they were sleeping and had attempted to stab her former husband, the sheriff’s office said.

Responding deputies arrived to find Gould’s van parked in the driveway of the Bunnell home, along with the front door open. Inside the home, the deputy found the ex-husband holding Gould to the floor, along with a filet knife nearby. The couple’s three children were also inside, ‘unharmed but traumatized from the event,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies determined that after Gould was told her ex-husband’s home was safe and secure, she attempted to buy a gun from a man she saw across the street to kill her husband. Unable to obtain a gun, Gould told deputies she went to her ex-husband’s home to check on her kids, and entered the home after allegedly finding the front door unlocked and soon after grabbed a knife from the kitchen.

From there Gould walked into the master bedroom and saw everyone sleeping. She said she was going to attack R.G. only for the former husband to preempt her by taking her to the ground.

Body-worn camera footage obtained by WOFL shows Gould saying, ‘I just had to scare him’ as they were leading her from the house.

Adding, ‘I could’ve killed him, but I didn’t. He’s just being a bixch.’

Adding further after a brief pause, ‘Next time, I’ll come prepared.’

Gould at the time of her arrest told deputies that she suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and other mental health issues.

Commenting on the case, Sheriff Rick Staly offered: ‘Without regard for the safety of her children and other members of the household this deranged woman tried everything to kill or inflict physical harm on her former spouse.

‘Let it go instead of risking going to prison. There is a reason you broke up. You need to accept it and understand acting like this is not good for your children or yourself. Hopefully she will take advantage of our many programs to learn how to effectively deal with her anger issues.’

According to sheriff’s office, Gould was previously trespassed from her ex-husband’s home in October 2022, and had been warned at the time to stay away.

But it didn’t end there. Two days after the April 26 incident, deputies said Gould allegedly tried to throw a tablet at a fellow inmate where she was also booked with additional charges including battery.

Gould has had multiple arrests in Flagler County over the past several years, including trespass and battery on a law enforcement officer or EMT.

Gould remains held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.