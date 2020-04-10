Jennifer Walker $1800 licking fiasco at South Lake Tahoe Safeway store: California woman ruins grocery items amid coronavirus pandemic.

Here we go again…

A North California woman has been accused of licking and ruining $1,800 worth of items at a grocery store amid the coronavirus pandemic, local authorities said.

Jennifer Walker, 53, picked up various items at the Safeway store in the resort city of South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon, licked them and put them in her cart, police said in a statement.

Except, Walker apparently had no intention of purchasing anything in the cart — including costume jewelry, meat and liquor, NBC News reported.

An employee informed officers that everything Walker handled was ‘deemed unsellable due to the cross-contamination,’ authorities said.

She was arrested on a felony vandalism charge and booked into the El Dorado County Jail. Bail was set at $10,000, jail records show.

Walker does not have an arrest record in the city, located near the Nevada border, but ‘we’ve had local contact with her, we’re familiar with her,’ police Lt. Shannon Laney told NBC.

Walker’s arrest is the latest in a series of public nuisances , individuals bringing attention to themselves and stoking fear during the easily transmittable coronavirus pandemic continuing to make its way across the United States as seen by these ‘episodes’ below:

