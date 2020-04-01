: About author bio at bottom of article.

Edward Babcock Santa Fe, New Mexico man charged w/ assault after walking into store and intentionally coughing on shoppers at close proximity.

A New Mexico man is facing assault charges after being accused of entering a store and intentionally coughing on several people.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Edward Babcock, 40, was arrested last week after coughing on customers at a Big Lots store in Santa Fe.

According to a criminal complaint, Babcock coughed on a woman and her 10-year-old daughter after telling the woman, ‘It’s on, it’s on.’

Babcock is alleged to have coughed on the child’s neck.

A witness told police Babcock was getting close to others and coughing on them as well.

Police say the victims all felt Babcock was exposing them to COVID-19.

Witnesses fear that the man has put their health at risk cob4 reports.

There has been no confirmation on whether Babcock has been infected by the virus.

Upon being charged with two counts of assault, Babcock was released.

The incident is the latest of string of episodes of individuals purporting to have novel coronavirus and ‘terrorizing’ unassuming individuals as the pandemic continues to sweep the world, with no less than 188,592 cases of contraction in the US and a staggering 4056 deaths come Wednesday morning.

