Anthony Ponzi Chicago coronavirus car crash drama. DUI Illinois man coughs in responding cops faces claiming he’s infected with COVID-19 virus.

Here we go again…

A 21-year-old Illinois man has been booked after coughing into the faces of Chicago police officers, claiming he was infected with coronavirus.

Anthony Ponzi of Wilmette was arrested on Sunday after he got into a car crash and he coughed on responding officers saying that he had the contagious COVID-19 virus, police said.

Officers responded to the call of a crash around 8am in Rogers Park in the city’s North Side.

Police said Ponzi had driven his gray Jeep the wrong way on Wolcott Avenue and collided into another car. He then exited his vehicle and allegedly attacked the other driver.

Responding cops found Ponzi being aggressive, slurring his speech, swaying and foaming at the mouth, KTVU reports.

When officers tried to speak to Ponzi, he coughed in their faces, with the man claiming he had COVID-19.

Ponzi was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he confessed to staff that he did not actually have the virus, cops said.

Following his arrest, Ponzi was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and several misdemeanor charges, including battery DUI and resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

On Monday, 236 additional cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Illinois, as well as three deaths. In the state there are now 1,285 cases in 31 counties and there have been a total of 12 fatalities.

The weekend incident follows other recent episodes of individuals claiming to be affected with coronavirus upon being challenged by authority, or simply instances of being a public nuisance, incensing the public at large in the face of the epidemic – as can be seen in the reports below:

