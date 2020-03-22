Justin Rhodes Walmart video: North Carolina man arrested filming himself on Facebook Live video touching items at an Albemarle Walmart store while telling viewers he’d tested positive for coronavirus.

A North Carolina man has been arrested after filming himself on Facebook Live video touching various items at an Albemarle Walmart outlet while telling viewers he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Justin M. Rhodes, 31, was charged on Friday with felony perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

In a Facebook release, Albermarle police said they were made aware of the live video as it was broadcast on Wednesday and quickly confirmed with the Stanly County Health Department that no one in the area had tested positive for the virus. The investigation then focused on finding the man who made the video.

Rhodes following his arrest was released on a $10,000 bond with his first court appearance scheduled for March 30, according to jail records.

#NEW Albemarle detectives say they arrested Justin Rhodes for a Facebook Live Video inside of the Albemarle Walmart, stating he has tested positive for the Coronavirus and touching items. He faces charges for Felony Perpetrating hoax in a Public Building & Disorderly Conduct. pic.twitter.com/hhvtQmAWey — Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveWSOC9) March 21, 2020

In search of social media infamy and validation:

According to the Charlotte Observer, North Carolina has 185 confirmed cases of people who have tested positive for coronavirus, 43 of those in Mecklenburg County, where Charlotte is. That’s the most of any other county in the state. The Observer also said that the state’s first case was reported on March 3, and confirmed cases have been reported in 33 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

The videoed episode follows similar other instances of wanton notoriety and flouting rules in search of social media validation and infamy within the US in recent months.