Cody Pfister filming himself licking toiletries at Missouri supermarket becomes most widely hated in the face of coronavirus pandemic. Calls for his arrest after video goes viral.

Here we go again….

Video of a man licking toiletry products in a supermarket after asking ‘who’s scared of coronavirus?’ has gone viral online. In the short clip the man, believed to be from Missouri can be seen running his tongue along items on the shelf while looking at the camera.

The man, since identified as Cody Pfister by Antifa Public Watch APW that initially shared the video on Twitter (perhaps most appropriately) captains the video: ‘I’m a nasty moths f***er.’

Commented one social media user, ‘How is this not bio terrorism?’

Missouri stunt latest in face of coronavirus pandemic:

UK morning TV presenter, Piers Morgan, demanded a jail term for the ‘moron’, saying it might help ‘concentrate his mind’. ‘The Good Morning Britain’ host has also said that the man should not be provided with healthcare if he contracts coronavirus.

Pfister is now facing calls for his arrest. It remains unclear if authorities have since ‘interviewed’ the widely despised man.

The licking toiletries episode comes just weeks after a man was arrested in Belgium for licking his fingers and wiping them on a vertical handrail as he used public transport. In footage of the incident, the man, who was drunk at the time, could be seen pulling down his face mask before putting his fingers in his mouth. The clip was then similarly shared online.

According to the NHS, Coronavirus is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People are most contagious when they are symptomatic. Covid-19 can also live on surfaces anywhere between a few hours to a few days, new research has found. How long viruses can live on an object depends on its material, researchers have said.

