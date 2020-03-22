La-Donald Holmes Lady Lake, Florida woman spits in paramedic’s face claiming she has coronavirus following domestic violence episode w/ boyfriend.

A Florida woman claiming to have novel coronavirus has been arrested after coughing in a paramedic’s face.

La-Donald Holmes, 38, had been laying in bed with her boyfriend early Wednesday morning at a home on Berchfield Road in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Holmes, who lives in Clearwater, wanted to be physically intimate with the man, only for the man to decline the woman’s overtures as Holmes planned to get back together with her ex-husband, the report said.

Holmes in turn became ‘very agitated’ and ’roundhouse kicked’ her boyfriend in the nose. She followed it up with a punch, breaking his nose.

Of note, the report described Holmes as being a black belt in martial arts the Villages News reported.

The boyfriend fled and called 911.

Copious amounts of saliva:

When responding deputies arrived they found Holmes laying in bed. When they attempted to arrest her, she repeatedly fell to the ground.

The deputies were concerned she may have been suffering a medical episode and summoned Lake EMS to the scene. While the paramedics attempted to secure Holmes to a stretcher, (yes kids, you know what’s coming next…) she coughed in a paramedic’s face and shouted, ‘I have the Coronavirus.’

But there’s more.

The deputy noted that ‘copious amounts of saliva’ landed on the paramedic’s face.

Holmes was arrested on charges of felony battery and battery on a paramedic. She was transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center for evaluation. After she was medically cleared, she was booked at the Lake County Jail. The woman was released after posting $7,000 bond.

Holmes is due in court on April 13, jail records indicate.

It remained unclear if Holmes has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.