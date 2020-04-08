Jethro Davis 65 year old Duxbury man coughs & spits on food at Kingston ‘ Stop and shop’ grocery store. Massachusetts man now faces criminal charges.

Here we go again…

Video has emerged (see below) of an elderly ‘black’ man being tackled by customers at a Kingston, Massachusetts grocery who coughed and spat on produce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While cops Kingston Police cited privacy laws in releasing the man’s name, a local outlet cited, ‘two trusted sources from within the police department as reporting to TB Daily News that the man in the video being restrained is 65 year old Jethro Davis from Duxbury.’

‘Some guy at Stop and Shop in Kingston was coughing and spitting on the produce, he didn’t last long,’ wrote Kyle Mann, who posted footage on Facebook, showing at least three men wrestling Davis, understood to be aged 65.

‘He fought an employee and good customers took him down until the cops arrived.’

A 65-year old Duxbury man was subdued by customers inside a Stop and Shop in Kingston on Saturday after he was seen coughing and spitting on produce inside the supermarket. He was taken to a hospital out of caution and could face criminal charges. 📹: @kylemann333 pic.twitter.com/P72V8w16Fr — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 6, 2020

Kingston police said they were called to a Stop and Shop supermarket around noon Saturday for a report of a disturbance. They said the 65-year-old Duxbury resident, was seen coughing and spitting on food items.https://t.co/MWs9CjxbTR — ABC6 News Desk (@ABC6) April 6, 2020

Duxbury collective hero the latest in public nuisance episodes during pandemic:

Kingston police said the 65-year-old man from Duxbury allegedly ‘was coughing and spitting’ at the Kingston, Stop and shop, Saturday around noon, before fighting with staff and other customers.

The man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, though cops said there’s no reason to believe he has COVID-19.

Jethro may face charges of assault and battery with a shod foot, assault and battery and destruction of property, cops said.

The stunt (cry for help, mental breakdown, plea for social media infamy, preying on society’s vulnerabilities, take your guess, etc) follows that of other public nuisances recent individuals ‘acting up’ in public spaces during the coronavirus pandemic engrossing the US- as can be seen in these episodes below:

