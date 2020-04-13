Brent Smith Deland, Florida man threatens Volusia County sheriff’s deputy w/ coughing and spitting during arrest during domestic violence arrest.

A Florida man is accused of spitting on a Volusia County sheriff’s deputy during his arrest Saturday on a domestic violence charge according to cops.

Brent Smith, 46 of DeLand allegedly threatened his mother Saturday evening with a butter knife and took her phone when she tried to call 911, the sheriff’s department told the Orlando Sentinel.

At the time of his arrest, Smith allegedly ‘coughed, blew and spit at the arresting deputy and promised to bash his head with a hammer,’ the report said. The deputy was not wearing a mask at the time of the incident.

Smith, upon being placed in the back of a patrol car, allegedly told the deputy, ‘I hope you catch corona. I hope the coronavirus, I hope it latches on to you…’ only to once again cough again toward the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

‘I’m going to hold this scumbag personally responsible,’

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Mike Chitwood responded to Smith’s alleged actions, posting that he wasn’t surprised someone ‘with little respect for his mother” would also show hatred toward law enforcement officers’.

‘If any of my deputies get sick after this, I’m going to hold this scumbag personally responsible,’ Chitwood tweeted. ‘Maybe they will teach him to cover his mouth in jail.’

Smith, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of his arrest, faces additional charges including aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, tampering with a witness and a probation violation for a previous charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, the Sentinel reports.

He is currently lodged without bond in the Volusia County Jail, the report said.

