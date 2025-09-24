: About author bio at bottom of article.

Was Dallas ICE shooting leftist political violence against ICE? Joshua Jahn identified as alleged shooting suspect who killed 2 detainees, injured third before killing self. Social media profiles reveal left political leanings.

In the aftermath of the Dallas ICE shooting that left two detainees dead, a third critically wounded and the shooter sniper dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound, FBI agents have stated that the shooting was ‘an act of targeted political violence’.

Joshua Jahn, 29. is alleged to have gunned down his victims just on 6.40 a.m, Wednesday morning during the transfer of detainees at the facility from a neighbouring rooftop building.

Anti-ICE messaging was found near the gunman.

The FBI has classified the shooting at the ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas, as targeted violence. Preliminary evidence reveals bullet casings near the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who died by suicide, were inscribed with "anti-ICE."

Dallas ICE sniper revealed to have left political leanings

While addressing reporters during a morning press conference, the FBI stated that the shooting was ‘an act of targeted political violence.’

The FBI confirmed that next to the shooter’s body, they found bullet rounds that said “ANTI-ICE”.

Captured screenshots of the shooter’s Facebook profile captured by conservative activist, Laura Loomer showed the alleged gunman profile picture from his now-wiped Facebook page revealing ANTIFA and communist imagery of that of an armed communist with the hammer and sickle.

The text reads GLORIOUS EXPOSITION, COMRADE.

Jahn according to Loomer also has a previous conviction for selling Marijuana.

The shooter is undeniably a Radical Leftist. A communist.

In further reports, the alleged Dallas ICE shooter Joshua Jahn reportedly borrowed the rifle of his father, identified as Gunther Jahn in Wednesday’s shooting.

Gunther Jahn according to his social media profile is revealed to be the chairman of the Austrian Committee for Nato enlargement for Austria, Ukraine, Kosovo, Bosnia and EU.

Dallas ICE shooter Joshua Jahn reportedly borrowed the rifle of his father, identified as Gunther Jahn

ICE facilities targeted by activists protesting Trump’s immigration policies

Wednesday’s attack comes as the Dallas ICE facility has been targeted by pro-immigration demonstrators in recent months, protesting Trump-era immigration enforcement.

Demonstrations this year have included CAIR-DFW and Students for Justice in Palestine, the Brown Berets de DFW, and regular prayer vigils by interfaith clergy and Faith Commons.

Last month, a man identified as Bratton Dean Wilkinson, 36, was arrested after making a bomb threat against the immigration processing center.