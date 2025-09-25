Joshua Jahn Dallas ICE attack was ‘definition of terrorism’ prosecutors allege pointing to recovered notes that the alleged shooter had planned to ‘take out’ immigration enforcement agents who he detested.

In a Thursday update on yesterday’s shooting at a Dallas ICE facility that left one detainee dead and two others critically injured, prosecutors stated the shooter left behind notes that included a game plan to cause ‘real terror’ against immigration enforcement agents.

Nancy E. Larson, the acting U.S. attorney for the northern district of Texas, told a press conference that 29-year-old Joshua Jahn was ‘targeting ICE agents and personnel’ who he called ‘people showing up to collect a dirty paycheck.’

🚨BREAKING🚨:DALLAS ICE SHOOTING UPDATE: ⚠️ Authorities say rounds recovered near shooter Joshua Jahn’s body had “ANTI-ICE” written on them. Investigators are examining the message as they probe the motive behind the rooftop attack that left multiple detainees dead. pic.twitter.com/Eqbwg0NAas — The_Independent (@TheIndeWire) September 24, 2025

Dallas ICE shooter intended maximum lethality against ICE personnel

Jahn fatally shot himself following the brazen rooftop attack from a nearby building, which involved him firing indiscriminately at the ICE office as detainees were being transferred in an unmarked vehicle on Wednesday, September 24. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Larson told the Thursday press conference, in Texas, that Jahn had written that he intended to maximize lethality against ICE personnel while trying to minimize injury to their detainees or passers-by. He also hoped to cause severe property damage to the facility.

It ‘seems that he did not intend to kill the detainees or harm them. It’s clear from these notes that he was targeting ICE agents and ICE personnel,’ she said, adding that Jahn’s actions were the ‘definition of terrorism.’

Larson went on to note the ‘tragic irony’ that the detainees were struck.

Jahn also stated in his notes that he was working alone and that he did not intend to survive the attack, officials said.

BREAKING: Even the legacy news is being FORCED to admit the motive behind Joshua Jahn was a CLEAR HATRED for ICE. They’re all GUILTY for inciting this violence! “It‘s a clear motive. These were described as loose notes. But you know the notes saying, you know, this was just me… pic.twitter.com/F4nghZDYql — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 25, 2025

Speculation into Dallas ICE shooting motive

In the aftermath of the shooting, speculation has grown about the suspect’s motives, amid suspicion that Jahn was a leftist radical, assertions that the shooter’s family have denied.

The Trump administration, including FBI director Kash Patel, Vice President JD Vance and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have pointed to the bullet casings police recovered at the scene, which had ‘anti-ICE’ written on them as evidence that Wednesday’s shooting was a politically-motivated attack.

But family and former friends have reportedly described Jahn as not being overtly political or concerned with ICE, describing him instead as an online provocateur who said things for shock value.

Jahn’s brother, Noah Jahn, said his older sibling wasn’t especially interested in politics and had not recently shared negative opinions about federal immigration policy.

‘He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew,’ Noah Jahn told NBCDFW. ‘I didn’t think he was politically interested. He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.’

Read a recovered handwritten note from the home where Jahn had been living, ‘Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?”

Political ideologue or just a discontent isolated young man?

During the FBI investigation of Jahn’s home, agents found that he had downloaded a document titled ‘Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management’ containing a list of DHS facilities.

Jahn had also ‘conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video‘ between 9/23-9/24,’ and in August, between the 19 and 24, he had searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents, according to Patel.

Jahn it was determined had legally obtained the gun used in the shooting — an 8-millimeter bolt-action rifle — last month, according to Joseph Rothrock, the special agent in charge of the Dallas field office of the F.B.I. He said there was a “significant, high-degree of pre-attack planning, according to the nytimes.

Leading up to the shooting, Jahn according to his brother had been unemployed, having been employed in a series of dead end jobs that only lasted a few months, along with an avid fixation to playing video games, according to the dailymail.

Jahn’s action rather than necessarily being steeped in political ideologue may have simply in the end been the result of a 20 something discontent young man adjusting to adulthood and growing social isolation.

Stated President Trump on Truth Social, ‘The Brave Men and Women of ICE are just trying to do their jobs, and remove the ‘WORST of the WORST’ Criminals out of our Country, but they are facing an unprecedented increase in threats, violence.’