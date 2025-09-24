Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility Leaves 2 Detainees Dead, another injured and a ‘white male’ sniper, Joshua Jahn armed with a rifle, killing self. Shooting took place from nearby building rooftop. Facility has been targeted by activists demonstrating Trump’s immigration policies.

A sniper firing gunshots from a rooftop killed two detainees at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility early Wednesday.

Along with the two ICE detainees being killed a third remained in critical condition. Authorities revealed the sniper, a white male armed with a rifle taking taking own life as they approached the gunman. Social media identified the alleged gunman as 29 year old male, Joshua Jahn. Of note ‘anti-ice’ messages were found on bullet casings at the scene.

BREAKING The FBI has classified the shooting at the ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas, as targeted violence. Preliminary evidence reveals bullet casings near the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who died by suicide, were inscribed with "anti-ICE."

Authorities probing possible motive

The shooter opened fire while the detainees were being transferred by bus and the gate to the facility was open. The gunman was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office from a self-inflicted gun wound as agents were closing in, WFAA reported.

Police responded to a call in the 8100 block of North Stemmons Freeway around 6:40 a.m following reports of shots being fired at the facility from a nearby building. Two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and a third victim died at the scene. One of the two individuals taken to hospital didn’t survive their injuries, while the other remained in critical condition, FOX4 reported.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen along a highway near the facility. Traffic cameras near the scene show six lanes of a normally busy freeway completely empty, with cars and semi-trailers ground to a halt on an interstate exit.

In the aftermath, FBI Dallas confirmed that FBI officers are at the scene of the shooting. During a Thursday press morning meet, Dallas FBI officials announced that the shooting was ‘an act of targeted violence.’

Anti-ICE messaging was found near the gunman.

Dallas facility has been site of protests against Trump’s immigration policies

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X that there had been ‘multiple victims and fatalities.’

Posted Noem on X: ‘While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families.’

Although the sniper appeared to target migrants in ICE custody, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote on X that the shooting represented an attack on ICE and law enforcement.

‘We will continue to do everything in our power to combat the alarming increase of targeted attacks against ICE and all law enforcement by evil, twisted individuals,’ Paxton wrote.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility where three people were shot has three or four holding cells, where detainees are usually processed before they are transferred to a detention center according to CNN, citing a former official at the detention facility.

The facility’s capacity ranges from a few detainees to around 100 people, but it typically averages a couple dozen people at a time, the official said.

Wednesday’s attack comes as the Dallas ICE facility has been targeted by pro-immigration demonstrators in recent months, protesting Trump-era immigration enforcement.

Demonstrations this year have included CAIR-DFW and Students for Justice in Palestine, the Brown Berets de DFW, and regular prayer vigils by interfaith clergy and Faith Commons.

Last month, a man identified as Bratton Dean Wilkinson, 36, was arrested after making a bomb threat against the immigration processing center.

Wilkinson allegedly arrived at the entrance on August 25 and claimed to have a bomb in his backpack, and showed a ‘detonator’ on his wrist. He is now facing charges of making terroristic threats.

In a nearby ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, another attack took place on July 4 where 10 people were arrested for shooting at law enforcement officers.

Armed assailants with tactical gear were charged with terrorism and aggravated assault for the attack, which officials said at the time was intended to disrupt the ICE facility’s operations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is confirmed.