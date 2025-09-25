Dallas ICE shooters’ mom, Sharon Jahn is left shell shocked by son, Joshua Jahn killing two detainees and critically wounding third following Dallas ICE shooting early Wednesday. Mother sobs, telling press she is sorry as her ‘left leaning’ social media accounts come under review and raising questions whether she ‘radicalized’ her son?

Joshua Jahn’s mother, Sharon Jahn was ‘openly sobbing’ as she answered a press call about the Dallas ICE facility shooting on Wednesday.

The woman’s 29-year-old son, Joshua Jahn was identified as the alleged suspect who fatally shot two detainees along with critically wounding another at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office from a sniper position from the roof of a neighbouring building. Upon being approached by law enforcement, the rooftop sniper died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Did ‘liberal’ mother radicalizer shooter son?

The FBI revealed that Jahn wrote ‘ANTI-ICE’ on an unused bullet at a nearby rooftop. Director Kash Patel posted a photo of the shell. ‘While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack,’ Patel wrote on X.

The Independent reached out to Jahn’s family via phone. ‘I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you right now,’ Sharon Jahn, his 65 year old mother, responded. She further added: ‘I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. But I just can’t talk to you now.’

A regard of the mother’s Facebook account revealed her supporting a wide swath of political progressives including, Call to Activism, The Resistance, and the U.S. Democratic Socialists, as well as Democrat Liberal figures such as Kamala Harris, Robert Reich and Rachel Maddow.

Following the 2022 Uvalde mass shooting, the parent wrote a letter on Facebook condemning Texas officials over their stance of gun rights and the proliferation of arms and ensuing gun violence.

Stated the parent in part, ‘You must be proud of all the money that sits in your bank accounts from gun lobby support. Was it worth it, Governor Abbott? How about you senators?’

Ideological motive behind Dallas ICE shooting?

Officials said at a press conference on Wednesday morning that bullets found by the shooter’s body were engraved with ‘anti-ICE messages’, and FBI Director Kash Patel shared an image of the bullets reading: ‘Anti-ICE.’

The gunman according to the FBI opened ‘indiscriminate’ fire ‘from an elevated position’ as migrants were inside the transport van. He is believed to have been found on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office, WFAA reported.

Patel said in an X post: ‘While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack.

‘These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off.’

Joshua Jahn family left reeling

The shooting suspect has a 65-year-old father, Andrew. He is a retired mechanical engineer. Sharon worked as the administrator of a massage school in Plano. Jahn has two siblings, a 26-year-old sister Kioko and a 30-year-old brother, Noah.

‘I’m still trying to…’ Noah Jahn told The Independent. ‘I’m back and forth with the police, I’m just…’ before hanging up.

Without going into any detail, Noah Jahn called his sibling ‘unique.’ However, he claimed that Joshua was not someone he would have ever imagined taking part in a shooting with political motivations, NBCDFW reported.

‘I didn’t think he was politically interested,’ his brother Noah Jahn told the outlet. ‘He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.’

Growing up in Allen, Texas, the Jahn siblings were active in the Boy Scouts. According to Noah, his brother had experience with coding but was presently unemployed and intended to move into his parents’ Oklahoma home.

Joshua was proficient with his parents’ gun, according to Noah Jahn. However, Noah stated that ‘he’s not a marksman, that’s for sure,’ adding that ‘He would not be able to make any shots like that.’

According to the sibling, he met his brother at his parents’ house two weeks ago, and nothing appeared unusual to him.

Of note, public records also show that Joshua Jahn was a registered independent who cast his final ballot in November 2024.