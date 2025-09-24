Joshua Jahn mother, Sharon Jahn identified as left wing political activist who is thought to have influenced her son, with the parent previously writing to Texas officials blaming them for gun violence.

Sleuths identified Sharon Jahn as the mother of alleged Dallas ICE facility gunman Joshua Jahn, 29, whose social media accounts appeared to show left leanings.

According to a review of her publicly available Facebook profile, Jahn lists herself as a former school administrator and University of Kansas alum. Her account shows she follows a number of political and activist pages, including Call to Activism, The Resistance, and the U.S. Democratic Socialists, among others.

Joshua Jahn mother previously wrote to Texas officials complaining about gun violence

A post by conservative activist, Laura Loomer on X stated, ‘She is a Democrat who makes social media posts attacking elected Texas Republican lawmakers who support the Second Amendment.’

Adding, ‘Just another example of FAILED Democrat parenting. Joshua Jahn is a radical Leftist with a Democrat mother who spews her hatred on social media.

‘She has made several posts on Facebook attacking pro-second Amendment Texas Republicans like @tedcruz and @GregAbbott_TX

‘In one post she posted on Facebook on May 25, 2022, the shooter’s mother said,

Politically motivated attack against Trump’s immigration policies?

‘Governor Abbott, Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz how does it make you feel that your action to open up gun laws is responsible for the killing of 21 more people? Do you secretly sit in front of a tv and smile a demented smile? You must be proud of all the money that sits in your bank accounts from gun lobby support. Was it worth it, Governor Abbott? How about you senators?

When you prioritize money over people this is what you get.

Here is my hope:

‘May you be reminded of the deaths every time you spend that precious blood money you have received from the gun lobby. Hope you think of it 100% when you attend the NRA meeting in a few days. Senator Cornyn, I realize you suddenly had something in DC come up where you won’t be attending. It’s unfortunate you don’t even have the spine to stand up to the NRA and tell them the real reason you aren’t attending. You are a coward, a spineless coward.’

Wrote Loomer further, ‘Joshua Jahn is a product of failed Democrat parenting and the Radical Left.’

The above comes following the 29 year old sniper shooting ‘indiscriminately’ early Wednesday morning at a Dallas ICE facility leading to 2 detainees killed, one critically injured along with the gunman killing themselves.

Although the sniper appeared to target migrants in ICE custody, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote on X that the shooting represented an attack on ICE and law enforcement.

Addressing reporters, the FBI said that the shooting was ‘an act of targeted violence,’ against the ICE facility with recovered bullet casings having etchings with the words, ‘Anti-ICE’.

Authorities continue to investigate.