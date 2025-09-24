Joshua Jahn’s brother, Noah Jahn says alleged Dallas ICE shooting suspect wasn’t interested in politics, while saying he was proficient with guns but was not a marksman.

The elder brother of alleged Dallas ICE shooting suspect, Joshua Jahn, has claimed being unaware of Joshua harboring animosity towards ICE.

Without going into any detail, Noah Jahn called his sibling ‘unique.’ However, he claimed that Joshua was not someone he would have ever imagined taking part in a shooting with political motivations, NBCDFW reported.

Dallas ICE shooting suspect was registered independent

‘I didn’t think he was politically interested,’ his brother Noah Jahn told the outlet. ‘He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.’

Growing up in Allen, Texas, the Jahn siblings were active in the Boy Scouts. According to Noah, his brother had experience with coding but was presently unemployed and intended to move into his parents’ Oklahoma home.

Joshua was proficient with his parents’ gun, according to Noah Jahn. However, Noah stated that ‘he’s not a marksman, that’s for sure,’ adding that ‘He would not be able to make any shots like that.’

According to the sibling, he met his brother at his parents’ house two weeks ago, and nothing appeared unusual to him.

Of note, public records also show that Joshua Jahn was a registered independent who cast his final ballot in November 2024.

Two people were shot dead and at least one other injured at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The victims were migrant detainees, officials said, confirming that no law enforcement officers were hurt. The shooting came as a sniper from a nearby building fired ‘indiscriminately’ from at an unmarked van that was transporting the migrants to the short-term ICE facility, according to police.

The suspect turned the gun on himself as police closed in, officials added. The message “ANTI-ICE” was scrawled on unspent shell casings found near his body, leading to speculation that the shooting was politically motivated and an attack on Trump’s immigration policies.