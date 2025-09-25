Joshua Jahn family claim their son wasn’t a radical leftist, nor harbored hate towards ICE in the aftermath of Dallas ICE shooting which left 2 detainees dead, while declining to reveal what they claim led to the shooting.

The family of a 29 year old gunman alleged to have fatally shot 2 detainees and critically injured a third at a Dallas ICE immigration facility have claimed that Joshua Jahn was not a ‘radical leftist’ and and didn’t hate immigration agents, despite FBI assertions that the shooting was ‘an intentional act of targeted violence.’

The relative claims being with Jahn’s parents when the FBI interviewed them, and that the family is ‘devastated’ in the wake of the shooting.

🚨 BREAKING The FBI has classified the shooting at the ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas, as targeted violence. Preliminary evidence reveals bullet casings near the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who died by suicide, were inscribed with “anti-ICE.” pic.twitter.com/cJCEQwMyZa — American Press 🗽 (@americanspress) September 24, 2025

Dallas ICE shooter family insist he wasn’t anti-ICE

‘They don’t want to say anything yet until they have time to think,’ the relative told the nypost.

‘They’re just terrible. Everyone is devastated. Everyone is devastated.’

Asked if Jahn was anti-ICE, the relative shook his head and said, ‘It has nothing to do with that,’ but would not elaborate on what he meant.

The relative also said Jahn was not a far-left political ideologue, despite reporting and evidence indicating otherwise.

Stated FBI director Kash Patel in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday morning’s tragic shooting, ‘While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack.

‘These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off.’

Of note, public records also show that Joshua Jahn was a registered independent who cast his final ballot in November 2024.

Radicalized by ‘liberal lefty mom’?

Joshua’s brother, Noah Jahn speaking to NBCDFW claimed that his younger sibling was not someone he would have ever imagined taking part in a shooting with political motivations.

‘I didn’t think he was politically interested,’ his brother Noah Jahn told the outlet. ‘He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.’

The Independent reached out to Jahn’s family via phone. ‘I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you right now,’ Sharon Jahn, his 65 year old mother, responded. She further added: ‘I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. But I just can’t talk to you now.’

A regard of the mother’s Facebook profile included the parent following a number of political and activist pages, including Call to Activism, The Resistance, and the U.S. Democratic Socialists, as well as Democrat Liberal figures such as Kamala Harris, Robert Reich and Rachel Maddow.

In 2022, the mother publicly lambasted Texas officials in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting, decrying gun violence and blaming officials for fostering a climate of permissive gun use.

Wrote the mother at the time, ‘You must be proud of all the money that sits in your bank accounts from gun lobby support. Was it worth it, Governor Abbott? How about you senators?’