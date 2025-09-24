Anti-ICE gunman’s car had map stuck to outside showing radioactive fallout across...

Joshua Jahn alleged Dallas ICE shooter’s car had poster stuck to it showing a map of radioactive fallout across the U.S as investigators have yet to comment on the bizarre reference and whether it tied in to the shooter’s alleged left political leanings.

Investigators in Dallas have discovered what they believe to be anti-ICE shooter Joshua Jahn‘s vehicle, which had a map depicting radioactive fallout in the US stuck outside the vehicle’s right rear quarter panel.

Text above the tattered printed out map stuck to the gunman’s blue Toyota Corolla read ‘Radioactive fallout from nuclear detonations have passed over these areas more than 2x since 1951.’

Anti-ICE gunman Joshua Jahn’s car had bizarre map stuck to outside showing radioactive fallout across US https://t.co/MtizDPR1OL pic.twitter.com/MCWVQG8JXc — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2025

The image appears to be a map created by researcher Richard Miller, which shows areas of the US over which two or more radioactive clouds have crossed resulting from nuclear testing in Nevada between 1951-1962, Fox 4 reported.

Investigators to date have yet to comment on the significance of the poster and why the shooter may have attached it to his vehicle and whether it alluded to political causes or activist concerns that Jahn may have championed.

Wednesday’s attack comes as the Dallas ICE facility has been targeted by pro-immigration demonstrators in recent months, protesting Trump-era immigration enforcement.

The above comes following the 29 year old sniper shooting ‘indiscriminately’ early Wednesday morning at a Dallas ICE facility leading to 2 detainees killed, one critically injured along with the gunman killing themselves.

Although the sniper appeared to target migrants in ICE custody, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote on X that the shooting represented an attack on ICE and law enforcement.

Was Dallas ICE shooting an attack on Trump’s immigration policies?

Wednesday’s shooting is the third attack on ICE facilities in Texas in recent months.

On July 7, a shooter opened fire on a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, injuring two officers and an employee in a shootout.

Last month, a man identified as Bratton Dean Wilkinson, 36, was arrested after making a bomb threat against the immigration processing center.

ICE Director Todd Lyons said he was putting ICE facilities on a higher alert status in response to the shooting.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that his state ‘fully supports ICE’, and vowed to step up deportations as a result of the shooting.

‘This assassination will NOT slow our arrest, detention, & deportation of illegal immigrants. We will work with ICE & the Dallas Police Dept. to get to the bottom of the assassin’s motive,’ Abbott wrote.