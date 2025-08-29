Mary Grace Westman, Robin Westman mother refuses to cooperate with police, with the parent who has come under fire and increased scrutiny hiring a star defense attorney following the Minneapolis shooting that left 2 kids dead and 18 injured and the gunman taking their own life.

The mother of transgender Minneapolis mass shooter Robin Westman is not cooperating with police in the investigation — and has hired a ‘star’ criminal defense attorney in the wake of the Annunciation church shooting killed two young children and injured 18 others, including 15 children.

Mary Grace Westman, who worked at Annunciation Catholic School and where the shooter previously attended before graduating from grade school in 2017, and who ‘meticulously’ targeted and staked out weeks in advance has not contacted police — nor responded to their attempts to reach her, Minneapolis police announced at a press conference Thursday.

Star defense lawyer says Robin Westman mother is completely distraught

‘We have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother,’ Police Chief Brian O’Hara said earlier on Thursday.

He provided no further details on the communications, but revealed police executed four search warrants on Wednesday and retrieved hundreds of pieces of evidence, including electronic devices.

The revelations come as the parent has found herself under increased scrutiny on social media, with commentators wondering to what degree the mother may have facilitated her child’s demise, after having signed off on then Robert Westman’s name change to Robin Westman on account of the then 17 year old still being a minor.

While others condemned the mother for purportedly failing to get their child mental health treatment amid Westman’s gender identity crises. Others meanwhile insisted the parent be held equally culpable for murder and for ‘parading’ her son around to show she was a tolerant ‘woke’ mom.

This is Mary Grace Westman. — Megan (@LadyMegz92) August 28, 2025

Catholic mom had quietly expressed reservations about son’s transition

Mary Grace worked as a secretary at Annunciation for five years until she retired in 2021, according to the church’s website. Local outlets reported that the former church employee was in disbelief when she learned her child was the killer.

Come Thursday night, Fox News reported the alleged gunman’s mother retaining a criminal defense attorney, Ryan Garry.

‘She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this,’ the lawyer told the outlet.

Garry previously worked with controversial NFL player Colin Kaepernick in a lawsuit representing George Floyd protesters, represented rapper Desiigner when he was charged with indecent exposure on an aircraft in 2023 and secured a not guilty verdict for a decorated state trooper wrongfully accused of a sex crime, according to a Superlawyers profile.

Aaccording to a former employee at Annunciation Catholic School, Mary struggled with her child’s transition the dailymail reported.

Mary had confided in the employee that Westman was transgender and identified as a girl and admitted: ‘I don’t know how I feel about this.’

‘I think she was struggling with her Catholic faith… She didn’t know how she felt, but it weighed heavily on her,’ the employee said.

Over the years, Mary had also reportedly voiced concerns over Westman’s behavior at school and social issues.

Westman didn’t have any friends in eighth grade and was disruptive in class, often being sent to the principal’s office, the employee said.

The mass shooter’s immediate family, including the alleged shooter’s father and two siblings have made no public comments since Westman was unmasked as the killer who targeted children while they sat praying in the church pews.