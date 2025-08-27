Robin Westman Annunciation church shooter lived with Minneapolis parents who signed off on gender change. Parents identified as James and Mary Grace Westman.

Robin Westman the 23 year old Minnesota man who opened gunfire at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Wednesday morning lived with his parents at a nearby address, with neighbors describing the family as ‘quiet and keeping to themselves.’

The shooting which took place just on 8.15 a.m, left two children dead along with another 17 injured, including 14 children, with two critically injured. A third person was described as having died hours later.

Public records show Westman’s father, James Westman, owns a home in south Minneapolis, less than one mile from Annunciation at South 1st Avenue blocked off at East 57th Street. Police were stationed outside the home, which was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

🚨 On documents for a legal name change in 2021 for Robert Paul Westman to Robin Westman, Mary Grace Westman is listed. She (shoot*rs mother) was an employee of Annunciation Catholic Church and retired in 2021. This horrific crime was premeditated and the location personal. https://t.co/Pz0peghcvI pic.twitter.com/YfF2ipUkYU — GOPrincess (@GOPrincess) August 27, 2025

Robin Westman mother worked at Annunciation Catholic church before her retirement in 2021

Sources have confirmed to KSTP that the shooter at Annunciation Church is 23-year-old Robin Westman. Westman who was born Robert Westman had a name change in 2020 and identified as a woman, court documents confirm.

A woman who identified herself as Westman’s mother in the name change documents worked at Annunciation Church for around five years before retiring in 2021, according to a shared church Facebook post. The mother was identified as Mary Grace Westman.

Robert Westman reportedly changed his name to Robin in 2020 when he was still a minor, a change that required his mother’s signature, according to a Minnesota government document shared on social media. Westman changed his name because he ‘identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification,’ the application stated.

Robin Westman confirmed to have lived with his parents close to Annunciation church

Neighbors said the home was occupied by a man, a woman, and an adult child whom identified as Robin Westman’s parents. Neighbors gave a variety of accounts about their interactions with the family. Some say the family kept to themselves, others say they were friendly. One neighbor even described Robin Westman as a nonviolent kid.

Westman is also believed to have posted manifesto videos to her YouTube page, which has since been taken down. A four page letter described the gunman ‘wanting to kill himself,’ along with expressing their disillusionment with religion and culture at large.

At a news conference, Minneapolis’ Democratic mayor Jacob Frey said hatred toward the transgender community must not be tolerated in the wake of the massacre. ‘Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity,’ he said.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the Bureau would be investigating the tragedy as an ‘act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.’