Minneapolis transgender shooter staked Annunciation Catholic Church, targeted school mass for maximum child casualties translated diary entries relay, with Robin Westman having meticulously planned his assault weeks in advance as he tracked school movements, including whether there would be any men under the age of 55 to challenge him.

Minneapolis transgender shooter, Robin Westman intentionally targeted his former Catholic school’s first Mass of the year because he wanted to kill as many children as possible, according to chilling, detailed notes he wrote.

Police also revealed that he tried to enter the school via the front door, but it had been barricaded, preventing a potentially even greater slaughter. In the days leading up to Wednesday’s mass shooting, which left two young children dead, 18 injured, including 15 children, Westman, 23, had done dry runs as he prepared for his vitriolic attack.

In notes since transcribed after penning them in Cyrillic code, the killer said that he targeted Annunciation Catholic School and the church next door because he knew it well. Westman’s mother had worked there as a secretary along with the disaffected assailant having previously attending the school as a child, leading to their 2017 grade school graduation.

‘I really want to shoot down the rows of pews at all the kids thinking they can hide lol. They are going to be trapped in those pews! Easy targets! Waiting ducks!’ Westman wrote in the Aug. 7 entry of his handwritten diary that he shared on YouTube before Wednesday’s mass shooting.

The killer made meticulous plans, attending church several times to ascertain entry points and potential obstacles — as well as picking a time when he knew the children would be there without their parents according to investigators.

‘The school schedule is publicly posted online so I should go through that and look for events that look promising. Oooo! Aug. 27th, that is an all-school mass!’ the gunman put in the July 25 entry written in a homespun code of Russian Cyrillic and English words, according to the nypost.

‘It starts at 8:15 so that means it’s after school starts and most parents will probably not be there!’ the missive continued.

The entry for Aug. 8 reads, ‘I think my next best option is going through the south foyer doors that everyone uses. The church office opens at eight and there will be employees in the foyer, probably teachers too on that day. I want to be seen as little as possible before I start shooting.’

On Aug. 10, Westman wrote, ‘I bet the front doors will be unlocked today. I will go to Starbucks at 8:40, chill there, [then] walk to the church at 9:30, arrive about three minutes late,’ describing his trial run of the shooting.

‘I will walk down the west side and try door 22 on my way to the south doors. After Mass, I will try to exit out of the main doors and walk down the east side to go to the office,’ he wrote.

Westman said he picked the target because of his familiarity with it.

‘I went to that school so I know the layout. I don’t think I really need to do that much recon at the start of the school,’ the alleged shooter wrote.

Law enforcement said Westman planned his shooting to kill as many children as possible.

The suspect ‘appeared to hate all of us,’ said Acting US Attorney for Minnesota Joseph Thompson, as he described investigations into the motive.

‘I won’t dignify the attacker’s words by repeating them, they are horrific and vile. But in short, the attacker wanted to watch children suffer,’ he said at a press conference on Thursday.

‘More than anything, the shooter wanted to kill children. The shooter was obsessed with the idea of killing children,’ Thompson said, speaking alongside Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Westman’s diary lays out how carefully he planned his attack on the Annunciation Catholic School and Church, even down to the car spot he would park in.

Westman also looked for anyone who might be capable of challenging him.

‘Both times I went to the church, I didn’t see any men under the age of 55. I only saw old people and some mom-aged ladies, some with very young kids,’ he said.

‘Even still, these boomers could be packing.’

In the immediate aftermath of his assault on the children, the gunman retreated to the back of the church and took their own life, thereby ending years of inner turmoil and conflict and a desire for notoriety and infamy at all costs. Including his own life and that of others.